Three USC band members were arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the UCLA campus, according to the UCLA Police Department.

The USC Trojan Marching Band was barred from Rose Bowl pregame and halftime performances after members allegedly vandalized UCLA's campus during Conquest Week. Three USC band members were arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the UCLA campus, according to the UCLA Police Department.act of vandalism during Conquest Week , resulting in the USC Trojan Marching Band losing the privilege of performing during the Rose Bowl's pregame and halftime festivities on Saturday.

"I like it. Their fight song should qualify as noise pollution so I think it's you know, I think it's good for everyone that we're not gunna have to hear that multiple times throughout the game," said UCLA student Eli Lynch. Lynch, who was assigned to help guard UCLA's Bruin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, said he first noticed missing letters on the Wasserman Football Center sign.

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"At midnight it said 'ass man,' at 5 in the morning, when I was walking back that same way, the 'man' part had been removed," Lynch said. According to Lynch, USC students also ripped down several banners, vandalized a few sculptures and put soap inside a fountain. Report a correction or typo