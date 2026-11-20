The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few underrated players who have already made quite the case to return to the roster in 2027.

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller runs onto the field during introductions before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a lot of tough decisions to make after the 2026 season, decisions that got even tougher after the Jaguars' flurry of moves at the trade deadline a week ago. But beyond those headline decisions, the Jaguars have smaller decisions to weigh just like they must each offseason.

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The decisions on which role players and underrated contributors to keep as the Jaguars continue to build andNov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectmake an impact right off the bat in terms of boosting the defensive line and secondary.

The one position group that wasn't touched by Jaguars general manager James Gladstone at the trade deadline was linebacker, where the Jaguars made a big bet this offseason on Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs to replace Devin Lloyd. That bet has paid off, with Miller posing some of the best run-defense numbers of any linebacker in football.

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He is appreciated inside Jacksonville, but he is likely the best Jaguars player who gets no credit from outside analysts for the Jaguars' defensive success. It is hard to imagine the Jaguars would be as physical as they are without Miller in the middle, and the Jaguars should work to ensure that he sticks in the picture this offseason. He has plenty of value to the Jaguars' defense and is unlikely yto cost what Lloyd did last March.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai stands up the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. , Sunday, August 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Jaguars' special teams unit had a few off games at the start of the season, but they have turned it around in a big way since then.

They have been strong on kickoff and punt coverage more often than not, while the return teams have made some big plays in critical moments to give the Jaguars more bites at the apple. Jaguars backup linebacker Jahlani Tavai has been an underrated part of those efforts. Jacksonville added Tavai during training camp when they were hit by a rask of injuries at the linebacker spot, and he has been consistent for them in his role since.

He is a true core-four special teamer, and the Jaguars could bring him back next year the same way they brought back Quintin Morris and Matt Dickerson on small deals this past offseason. Tavai has been a helpful addition for the Jaguars special teams and deserves to stick around.

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Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kapena Gushiken and cornerback Kenneth Harris at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Jaguars' running back room has played a big role in their success this season, with Bhayshul Tuten taking the massive second-year leap that has turned him into one of the NFL's most consistent producers at the position.

Add in Chris Rodriguez's value as a short-yardage runner and then LeQuint Allen and Ameer Abdullah in specific roles, and the Jaguars would be wise to keep this room together next season as well. The only member of the unit who is currently not under contract for 2027 is Abdullah, who has steppped in as the Jaguars' No. 3 running back this season after a stellar training camp.

Abdullah has gotten chunk yards when utilized on offense, but his special teams value has been even clearer -- they do not beat the Eagles in Week 5 without his big return. Add in his leadership value to a young Jaguars' running back room and the Jaguars should do what it takes to bring Abdullah back as a key depth piece next season.

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM. Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.