Here's to keep tabs on for the Bruins in Week 13.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney reacts to a play against Michigan during the third overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectin the latest rankings, UCLA is in sudden danger of missing out on the College Football Playoff with a loss. If the Bruins win, those concerns will be put to bed. Until then, their fans and supporters will be nervously watching for what transpires this weekend. With that in mind, here are three UCLA players to keep tabs onMizell finally returned to earth last week after monstrous performances in the previous two games.

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The veteran wideout didn't struggle by any means. Rather, his lack of production was a byproduct of Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell moves the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect UCLA nearly escaped with a win over Michigan despite the inability to move the ball.