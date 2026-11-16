3 Trials and 23 Years Later, Man Found Guilty in Teen Mother's Slaying

After three trials for the brutal killing of a young mother in San Diego 23 years ago, the third and final player in the case was found guilty Wednesday on one count of murder.

Aswad Walker, 40, is the third and final conviction in the 1995 killing of San Diego mother Crystal Odom, 18After three trials for his involvement in the brutal killing of a young mother in San Diego 23 years ago, the third and final player in the case was found guilty Wednesday.18.

Over the last few years, Walker has been tried three times for the murder but his first two trials each ended with hung juries. Odom was gunned down on April 29, 1995, in front of her boyfriend and 10-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, in a gang-related shooting in San Diego's Encanto community. Odom, with her baby girl in the car, decided to drive away before pumping any gas. Sayles, who was driving, followed.

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He pulled alongside her car at 65th and Akins streets. Prosecutors said someone in Sayles’ car opened fire, striking Odom three times in the head. Harvey drove Odom to her mother’s home where she died a short time later. In 2015, a major break finally came: San Diego detectives identified Sayles, Walker and Phillips as the suspects in the killing.

Meanwhile, Phillips, who was a minor at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty in juvenile court and testified at both Walker's and Sayles' trials. Crystal Odom’s April 1995 murder remains unsolved to this day. Her family says the pain remains as fresh as they day she was killed. NBC 7’s Matt Rascon reports on this cold case on April 29, 2015.

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The last three years of trials, convictions and, ultimately, justice, have brought back painful memories of the crime for Odom's family and of the young woman they lost so suddenly.has said her daughter was a great student who dreamed of someday becoming a probation officer. In 2015, Jimenez told NBC 7 she lives with the pain of losing her daughter every single day.

Odom’s daughter is now grown and, at a news briefing three years ago, held a poster with a photograph of her slain mother. Crystal Odom's daughter holds up a poster of her murdered mother. Odom was killed on April 29, 1995, after being fatally shot while driving in southeastern San Diego. Her daughter -- only 10 months old at the time -- was also in the car, but survived the shooting.