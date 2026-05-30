3 tollway workers struck, 1 killed while fixing potholes; ISP says Tri-State Tollway closed

Three tollway workers were struck on I-294 in Des Plaines on Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said. One of the workers died.

Saturday, May 30, 2026 2:04PMA tollway worker was killed and two others were hurt after being struck on I-294 in Des Plaines on Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-294 near Devon Avenue. All three were taken to area hospitals. ISP said all lanes of I-294 were shut down starting at Golf Road. Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse released the following statement: "The Illinois Tollway Board and all Tollway staff are devastated by the loss of one of our Illinois Tollway roadway maintenance workers.

This equipment operator/laborer has worked with the Illinois Tollway for the past two years and was a respected and valued member of the Tollway. Our equipment operator/laborers work on the front line of our 294-mile roadway system, performing duties that included maintaining safe roadway conditions and assisting drivers who were stranded or needed help. He was carrying out these duties when he tragically lost his life on the Tri-State Tollway .

Roadway workers, police officers and everyday motorists are too often hurt, injured or worse because drivers are not following the Move Over Law. The Tollway reminds everyone to slow down and change lanes safely when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights on the road. We offer our deepest condolences and our full support to family, loved ones and friends for this heartbreaking loss. "





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