3 Titans Who Could Be Traded This Summer (And Where They Could End Up)

There's no doubt in my mind the Tennessee Titans have gotten much more talented this offseason. After finishing with just three wins in 2025, there were obvious

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws during mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn. , Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

| Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imageshave gotten much more talented this offseason. After finishing with just three wins in 2025, there were obviously plenty of needs, and general manager Mike Borgonzi did a fine job of addressing them. When more talent is added, though, it means some former contributors could be bumped off the roster.

There are a on the roster, so let's identify the three who make the most sense to be moved and identify possible landing spots. Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws the ball during minicamp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn. , Wednesday, June 11, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Will Levis is the most obvious trade candidate on the roster.

He was once thought of as the quarterback of the future, but that's obviously not the case now, so a trade seems to be the best option for both parties. If the Titans didn't have another obvious QB2, then perhaps Levis could be Cam Ward's backup.

However, Mitchell Trubisky was brought in to fill that role, so Levis is looking at being QB3 at best. Possible Landing Spot: New York JetsTennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton can’t haul in an interception after the ball bounced off the turf during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title.

| Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Cody Barton came to the Titans on a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 season. The veteran perhaps underperformed expectations, though, and the Titans now have aIt's possible Barton is kept around for depth and veteran leadership, but if Hill looks ready to start immediately, the Titans should see what they can get. There are several teams around the league that could use an experienced middle linebacker like Barton.

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears flies into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images For much of the offseason, it seemed like Tony Pollard was the more likely running back on the Titans to be traded.

This is because it was assumed the Titans were drafting Jeremiyah Love, thus taking away Pollard's starting role.in the fifth round. Pollard will be the starter, barring injury, but Singleton could easily take the passing down snaps and third-down role. Spears has shown flashes of being a solid player, but he's probably never going to be more than a change-of-pace, solid pass-catching back.

As a result, the Titans could be comfortable rolling with Pollard and Singleton. Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, and Kalel Mullings are also in the RB room, so the depth is solid. If somebody wants to offer draft capital for Spears, the Titans should listen. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsBryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitansOnSI





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