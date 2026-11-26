The Timberwolves were back on ESPN for their Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Thunder. It was the first time ESPN carried a Wolves game since their season-o

Ayo Dosunmu scored five clutch points to help charge the Timberwolves over the Thunder Wednesday in OKC. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Timberwolves were back on ESPN for their Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Thunder.

It was the first time ESPN carried a Wolves game since their season-opening win in Miami. Anthony Edwards is on the sidelines with a right knee injury and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. Edwards scored 45 points against Miami. He looked like an MVP.

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But three games later, the Wolves lost their superstar. And since that point, Minnesota has collectively filled in for Edwards better than anyone could have expected. Minnesota entered its second ESPN-broadcast game Wednesday with a 13-5 record, good for third in the Western Conference. The Wolves have boasted the NBA’s best defense and have been playing with consistent maturity, both of which were put to the test against the Thunder at the Paycom Center.