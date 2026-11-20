Three thoughts on San Diego State’s 97-51 win against Texas Southern on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena:

The Aztecs are 5-0, averaging 87.4 points per game, winning by 21.2 points per game, shooting 51.7% and are among the national leaders in several statistical categories.

Only one of the five wins is against a team ranked in the top 140 of the Kenpom computer metric, and that one — Colorado at 97 — is quickly losing luster after the 2-3 Buffaloes dropped a home game Wednesday against a Portland team picked to finish ninth in the 10-team West Coast Conference. That changes now. SDSU’s next six games are all against teams rated 108th or better in Kenpom.

Also read Scouting Report: Aztecs host Texas Southern before nonconference competition stiffens

At least two are against teams in the top 25 and possibly two more, depending on their second and third opponents in the Players Era 16 next week in Las Vegas. Thursday: Tennessee or Maryland . Dec. 11: Montana State . The Aztecs faced that caliber of opponent in a pair of October exhibitions, losing 82-67 at Arizona and 85-68 to USC , and at times the difference in level was painfully apparent.

That was a month ago, though, and they’ve steadily improved since.

“It’s too hard to tell right now,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “I like this team a lot. It has a high ceiling, I’ve said that. How high that is, we won’t know until we start playing games like and going to Pauley Pavilion and playing BYU in the desert.

Some deficiencies have been cleaned up. They’ve cut their turnovers from 16.7 per game to six and eight in the last two. The offense is humming, putting six players in double figures Wednesday for the second time this season after not having done it since 2018. The defensive intensity has cranked up, holding Texas Southern to 29.1% shooting and 51 points two days after scoring 92 at UC San Diego.

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The big issue is literally that. Are they big enough to handle monster high-major rosters with three or four times the payroll?

“We need to get more physical,” guard Isaiah Sy said. “I feel we’ve been working on this since the exhibition games. ” They also haven’t played in a close game yet, winning all five comfortably by double digits. That involves a different type of preparation and intangibles.

“There are things we haven’t done yet, or done but not enough,” Dutcher said. “Like, going the length of the floor with a short clock to win a game, sideline out of bounds, three-quarter court against pressure, fouling up three if that’s what we decide to do, a play that we believe in to get a 3-point shot when we’re down three. “We have a lot of stuff to do besides getting ready for Iowa State.

… As much as we’re happy where we’re at, we have a lot to do in order to have ourselves where we need to be. ”Texas State coach Corey Lowery watches the game against SDSU at Viejas Arena on Wednesday night. Chance Gladden and his teammates looked at the opposite layup line in the minutes before Wednesday’s opening tip.

“It was definitely kind of weird to see they only had eight guys,” Gladden said. “That’s just crazy. ” Texas Southern has 13 players on the roster. Nine suited up Monday at UCSD, but then 6-foot-9, 270-pound senior Josh Akpovwa got hurt and was a scratch Wednesday along with four teammates.

“Lingering injuries,” coach Corey Lowery said. “Just down bodies. We’re just trying to figure out who’s available for us. ” They played with eight until 11 minutes, 27 seconds to go, when Trevon Lewis landed awkwardly on the baseline and had to be helped to the bench with an apparent ankle injury.

Barely two minutes later, starting guard Jason Kimbrough Jr. fouled out. Texas Southern was down to six players — and two of them had three fouls. Amid this, up 40-something against a fatigued opponent, Dutcher opted to employ a diamond zone press, a curveball from their normal man-to-man “shadow” press.

“We hadn’t done it yet this year and I wanted to see what it looked like, and I wanted Iowa State and I wanted Tennessee and I wanted Maryland to sit there and go, ‘Well, we’ve got to get ready for a diamond press. ’ So they have to spend 10 extra minutes in practice worrying about what we might do.

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“As much as I felt sorry , there’s stuff we have to work on to be the team we want to be. I’m sorry at times it was at their expense, but if you’re a coach long enough, you understand that. ” Elzie Harrington , Isaiah Sy and Latrell Davis celebrate during the 97-51 win against Texas Southern wearing the Nike N7 turquoise uniforms to commemorate Native American Heritage Month.

One of the more telling statistics about this Aztecs team, both in terms of tactics and culture, is the assist ratio, or the percentage of baskets that directly come from a pass. It is 64.9%, which ranks 33rd nationally and is the highest by an SDSU team for at least three decades. Last season they ranked 129th. The season before, 210th.

The national average for assisted baskets is 54%. SDSU’s opponents this season are at 38.1%, the 13th lowest in Division I. It is a function of a four-out offense with greater pace and penetration than past seasons, when Aztecs teams relied on offensive rebound put-backs and individual isolations — things that don’t generate high assist numbers — to generate points.

It also speaks to the connectivity of the group, to the willingness to make the extra pass, to turning down a good shot to get a great one.

“It’s just multiple playmakers, multiple point guards on the floor, older guys who know how to play, guys who connect with one another,” Dutcher said. “It’s fun to watch. You can’t teach it. Some of it is instinctual.

Some of it is learned over time, how to make one more pass. Elzie Harrington has 24 assists. Gladden has 22. Latrell Davis, who completes the trio of starting guards, has 13.

“We have a lot of guys who want to share the ball,” Gladden said. “Nobody is selfish and wants to take a shot that’s a bad shot or contested. They always want to find the right guy. They trust their teammates making shots.

” Added Sy: “Everybody can score, everybody can pass and everybody wants to win, we all have the same goal. To do that, we have to share the ball and play with each other. And that’s what we’re doing. ” Even if they’re on the ground under the basket, as Davis was after losing his dribble and diving to the floor to retrieve the ball.

He noticed a pair of orange shoes on the opposite side of the court, knew they belonged to the sharpshooting Sy and fired a pass while seated for an open 3.