3 Thoughts From Purdue's Baffling 70-63 Loss to Oklahoma
Purdue suffered a stunning defeat to Oklahoma on Thursday. The Boilers struggled again from behind the three-point line, but other things stood out, too.
Most of the time when writing these takeaways, my goal is to discuss specifics that occurred throughout the game. After Purdue's 70-63 loss to Oklahoma to finish 0-2 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving, some of my most important thoughts have little to do with the intricacies of basketball.
With Thursday's loss, the Boilers drop to 4-4 on the season with a brutal stretch against Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin and Tennessee on the horizon. Purdue was in a must-win situation on Thursday and came up with another disappointing loss. Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Luke Ertel controls the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis is going to sound harsh, but it's true.
Purdue doesn't have any "dogs" on this team, at least at the moment. There isn't one guy wearing the uniform that is taking over a game, but even that is survivable. It doesn't look like the Boilers have anyone holding the rest of the team accountable. One Matt Painter phrase has stuck with me over the last three years: "Your off-court personality can't be your personality on the court.
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