3 Thoughts … after the Aztecs’ 30-13 win over Utah State

Three thoughts after San Diego State’s 30-13 win over Utah State on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium:

San Diego State’s Kai Wallin scores a touchdown off a fake field goal against Utah State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The anticipation for a 38-yard field goal attempt midway through the third quarter doesn’t normally stir the crowd. The fake field goal turned into one of the most exciting plays of the season, with kicker Cooper DiLeva throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to edge Kai Wallin, a blocker on the field goal unit.

Also read San Diego State's win over Utah State sets up high-stakes showdown with Boise State

“Thousands might be a little bit much, but hundreds,” Lewis said. “It’s literally something we started in spring ball. You have a whole bag and you want a couple of tricks in the bag that if you get certain looks to it that you have up and available. … It’s stuff that we rep so much that everyone looks at it like it’s trick plays, but those are old faithfuls to us.

It’s just another play on the call sheet. ”San Diego State holder Tashi Dorje tosses a no-look throw to kicker Cooper DiLeva on fake field goal against Utah State on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. SDSU punter Tashi Dorje moonlights as SDSU’s holder on field goals. He could also be a magician with his sleight of hand.

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Dorje had his hands just off the ground when he signaled for the snap, then calmly and coolly flipped the ball blindly over his right shoulder. Kicker Cooper DiLeva was moving to his right on the play, about three yards behind Dorje, and secured the ball with a one-handed grab. It happened so quickly in real time that it needs to be replayed over and over to truly appreciate the trust and timing involved in that aspect of the play.

Said Lewis: “Tashi’s one of our best players, not just as a punter but as a football player. ”“And he put a good spiral on it, too,” DiLeva said.

“That was exactly how we designed it, how we wrote it up in practice, practiced it multiple times and executed what we needed to. ” After making a one-handed catch while moving to his right, San Diego State kicker throws to teammate Kai Wallin. DiLeva’s most nervous moment came as he was jogging onto the field, knowing what was really coming.

“I was trying to take the smile off my face and not give it away,” he said. “Kai ran a perfect route. Tashi flipped me a perfect ball, and we got the job done. ” The flip was just to his right.

DiLeva pulled it in like a veteran receiver, then took a couple of steps as if he were going to run with the ball. That drew in Utah State defender Asher Cunningham, who read the fake too late to close on DiLeva. The linebacker was still 5-7 yards away when the kicker lofted the pass over his head to a wide-open Wallin. DiLeva was asked if they ever messed up the play during all those practice reps.

He said he was not anxious about making the pass. The TD pass overshadowed a 3-for-3 night on field goals that boosted DiLeva to 15-for-16 on the season. His .938 field goal percentage puts DiLeva ahead of Gabe Placencia’s school-record .929 in 2024. San Diego State’s Kai Wallin tiptoes along the sideline to the end zone for 20-yard touchdown after catching pass from kicker Cooper DiLeva on fake field goal.

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Wallin’s eyes may have gotten big when he saw the ball coming his way, but his hands remained as reliable as they were when he picked off passes this season against Texas State and Washington State. Wallin caught the ball at the 10-yard line, with his momentum taking him toward the sideline. His first thought when he got the ball in his hands: “Stay in bounds.

”Wallin steadied himself at the 8-yard line, turned upfield and tightroped it the rest of the way, switching the ball from his right hand to his left hand as he crossed the goal line. Wallin celebrated his first career touchdown like he had been there before, motioning for teammates to come join him before gesturing to the student section above the north end zone.

Lewis said they identified players months ago who possess the skill set to pull off something like this play. It was also a reward for Wallin, who has “done a bunch of the dirty work” on special teams.

“Just protecting sacred ground, allowing us to get kicks out and then being able to run through him,” Lewis said. The look Utah State gave when DiLeva kicked a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter indicated the situation was right for trying the fake field goal.

“We talked all week about owning the moment,” Lewis said. “The moment that they’ve created, and then within the game we knew there were going to be moments both big and small. We don’t know when those are going to come … We had the look, trusted the boys to execute, and they did a heck of a job. ”