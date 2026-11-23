Three thoughts after San Diego State’s stunning 22-20 win over Boise State on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.

1. Grand Theft, indeed Someone with way too much time on his hands last week came up with a stat that SDSU was the only FBS school in the country to lose after each edition of Grand Theft Auto was introduced, going 0-7 after the video game release.

Grand Theft Auto VI was released Thursday. The Aztecs reversed the curse in a most memorable fashion, fittingly stealing a victory when all looked lost. Building on the theft theme were first-half interceptions of Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen by cornerback Mike Lindsay, who literally wrestled the ball away from Broncos receiver Akeem Wright at the SDSU 3, and safety Isaiah Green, whose pick came at the SDSU 5.

Also read Costly late-game decision dooms No. 17 Boise State in shocking loss to San Diego State

“A lot of people were doubting our team,” Lindsay said after the game. “It shows the resilience and the fight that we have to make it to where we’re going. ” The most remarkable takeaway, however, came in the late moments of the fourth quarter. SDSU trailed 20-13 when quarterback Stone Saunders reared back near midfield and launched a long pass toward the right side of the end zone.

Boise State defensive back Sherrod Smith had inside position on SDSU wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins and had the ball in his hands as both players fell into the end zone. Hawkins made like Houdini, though, and came up with the ball for a 39-yard touchdown that made it 20-19. So excited was Hawkins that he spiked the ball like they do in the NFL. That’s a no, no in college.

The official at the goal line signaling touchdown was probably too astonished by the grand theft to reach into his pocket for his yellow flag. That bit of excitement never happens had it not been for what some called the play of the season earlier in the drive. Facing fourth-and-2 from the Boise State 46, Saunders took the snap and was immediately under duress.

A split second before being sacked, Saunders flicked a lateral to running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who made a few moves and picked up the first down.

“It’s football at the end of the day,” Saunders said. “You go back to when you were a little kid in the backyard, find a way to get him the rock.

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Then Chop’s going to do what Chop does. ” SDSU coach Sean Lewis, who wore a hat reading “Bowl Bound” in the postgame press conference, said Saunders has “ice in his veins. ” “He does a really good job of just playing each play for what it is, fighting and finding a way,” Lewis said.

“Him just scrapping and clawing and finding a way to flip it out there. And then Chop making three or four guys miss to get the first down. That play is a microcosm of what this has been … quitting is not a part of who we are. ” That play nearly didn’t happen because the play clock was down to a fraction of a second — some said the clock showed zero — when the ball was snapped.

The euphoria of the moment disappeared seconds later when a two-point conversion pass by Saunders fell incomplete. SDSU kicker Cooper DiLeva’s 42-yard field goal as time expired delivered the victory, a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and bowl eligibility in dramatic fashion. Saunders positioned the Aztecs for the kick with a 24-yard pass to tight end Jackson Ford.

That SDSU needed only 30 yards to get into position for DiLeva’s heroics leads to the most controversial series of the game. Boise State got the ball back with 1:50 remaining. Two running plays forced the Aztecs to use their last two timeouts. Here’s where it went sideways for the Broncos.

A third-down sideline pass failed to get a first down. To make matters worse, receiver Keawe Browne went out of bounds and stopped the clock. Boise State kept the offense on fourth-and-3 from the SDSU 45 rather than punt the ball away and pin the Aztecs deep in their own territory with 90 seconds to play. Madsen was sacked for a 1-yard loss by defensive linemen Gavriel Lightfoot and Djibril Rahman, turning the ball over to the Aztecs.

Perhaps the Broncos were emboldened by being one of the nation’s top teams on fourth down. In fact, they had converted 13 straight fourth-down plays leading up to that one. After the game, Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said “we’re going to be aggressive” to explain what they did.

“That’s our mentality,” Danielson said. “It’s fourth-and-3 for the game, and we’re going to be aggressive. It’s one of those plays, right, looking at it after the fact, it didn’t go our way.

“Field position, field goal, guys, I understand all that. We’re going to be aggressive. Fourth-and-3, you get it and the game’s over. And so we’re going to be on the attack.

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That’s our mentality here. … We didn’t get it done in the moment, so it’s on me. It’s not on anybody else. ”B.J.

Rains, publisher of Bronco News Nation, called it “the biggest blunder of Spencer Danielson’s coaching career. ” “His decision to go for it on fourth down backfires,” Rains tweeted, “and the Broncos’ CFP hopes take a huge hit. ”Rains estimated that they received more than 1,000 messages during their live chat, and it drew the largest audience in the show’s five-year history.

There may be some recency bias here, but one needs to go back decades to come up with a bigger SDSU victory given the stakes and the opponent. The biggest victory since when? SDSU won Mountain West championships in 2015 and 2016 and advanced to the conference title game in 2021.

But the road to those appearances had none of the bumps that this team has faced with illness and injury, an offense that sputtered the first half of the season and a defense that at times gave up yards and points of near-historic proportions. Boise State was a 20 1/2-point favorite by kickoff. SDSU was 0-21 since 1999 in games in which the Aztecs were at least a 20-point underdog.

The Broncos were 17th in the College Football Playoff rankings and 15th in the AP poll. Victories against 12th-ranked Iowa State in 1981 and 13th-ranked Florida State in 1977 are the only two wins in program history against more highly ranked opponents.

“I’m incredibly proud of the program and incredibly proud of the effort,” Lewis said. “Based off this year, would we have it any other way, that it would come down to a game just like that. Great resiliency. Great fight.

… “We really challenged the guys to be present in this moment. This opportunity that they had earned, and they needed to go capitalize on. To just soak up everything and to give everything and to go all in. Obviously, they did that.

We knew it was going to be a 60-minute fight and we used every single second. ”The Pac-12 announced “flex” week matchups late Saturday night, and San Diego State will conclude the regular season Saturday with a game at Washington State. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Cougars’ Martin Stadium. The game will be broadcast on The CW.

SDSU played Washington State three weeks ago, beating the Cougars 26-20 at Snapdragon Stadium. That game counted in the conference standings. This one does not. A win would be meaningful for postseason consideration when bowls are looking for teams to match up in their games.

The flex game concept was adopted this season when the Pac-12 was relaunched with eight teams, leaving it with a seven-game conference schedule. With four nonconference games, that left each school one game shy on the 12-game schedule. Rather than having each Pac-12 school scramble to find a fifth nonconference opponent, the Pac-12 chose to have members match up against each other in a nonconference contest.