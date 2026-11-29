The Texas Longhorns were a part of some interesting moments at Kyle Field on Friday that the TV cameras didn't capture.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning sets to throw the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBut while fans got to see all of the on-field action on ESPN, there were some notable moments before and after the game that the TV cameras didn't capture.

Texas Longhorns players celebrate after a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After the final seconds ticked off, the Texas players ran over to the Longhorn band for a team-wide postgame celebration that served as a final sendoff to the regular season after a 10-2 finish.

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Just like they did after beating LSU in Baton Rouge, the Longhorns made sure to soak in the win by making some memories with the band. No more road games for the rest of the season, so the team made sure to make the celebration count. It's only neutral-site games from here on out as the Longhorns head into the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.