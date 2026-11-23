The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few key lessons they need to learn after their loss to the New York Giants.

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten carries the ball as New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few key lessons they are going to have to learn after Week 11.when their best was required. And in that loss, there are plenty of lessons for the Jaguars to learn from. The Injuries Are Starting to Pile Upand Bhayshul Tuten entering the game at less than 100%.

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Add in earlier injuries to Anton Harrison, Davon Hamilton, Caleb Ransaw, and Eric Murray and the injuries have really started to pile up. That was before left tackle Walker Little left the game in the second-half with a lower-body injury, and before Tuten left the game early as well after getting attended to during the second-half.

The Jaguars do not have all that much standing in their way of an AFC South title and a significant seed in the AFC as a whole. But injuries derail seasons every single year, and we certainly saw injuries play a big role in the Jaguars' loss on Sunday. Whether these injuries will impact the Jaguars moving forward as they play a few more tough teams remains to be seen, but it sure seems like they are starting to mount.

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The Jaguars' injuries at present moment have impacted the offensive line the most, and the Jaguars clearly missed starting center Robert Hainsey especially. We saw this game as a chance for second-year center Jonah Monheim to stake his claim to a potential starting gig at center beyond the 2026 season, but it certainly seems like we should put that on ice at least for now. Monheim seemed to struggle against the Giants' front, especially against veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

That is not uncommon for a young offensive lineman, of course, but it does perhaps show the value of Hainsey. Simply put, Hainsey has been there and done that in the NFL. He is in his sixth NFL season and has played more snaps in the league than Monheim by quite a bit, and that experience is likely a big reason why the Jaguars signed him last March to begin with.

The trenches are a place where players get better as they get older, stronger, and more experienced, and those are a few boxes Hainsey certainly checks. It was a bad call to suggest him missing the game would not be a big deal, because Two things can be, and ultimately are, true: Trevor Lawrence is a big reason the Jaguars lost the game on Sunday, and Trevor Lawrence is a big reason the Jaguars ever had a chance to win it at the end of the game.

Lawrence had his worst game of the season Sunday, throwing two interceptions for the first time in a regular-season game since last year's battle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2025 season. There were more than a few other times when Lawrence could have gotten picked off, too. There seemed like some clear reasons why Lawrence played the way that he did.

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He was forced to play a frantic style of passer against the Giants' pass-rush, with Abdul Carter seemingly singlehandedly taking over the game for large stretches. Add in the injuries up front and the lack of a running game, and Lawrence was put in a rough spot throughout the course of the game. But even with that consideration, that doesn't change the fact that Lawrence was not at his best on Sunday.

This performance will likely deal a big blow to the Jaguars quarterback's MVP case since Brock Purdy is coming off a big-time game against the Minnesota Vikings, and Joe Burrow is clearly on a heater in terms of passing production. Lawrence has been elite for the majority of the season, and Sunday was likely a blip in the same way all top quarterbacks sustain blips over the course of 17-game seasons.

But Lawrence is indeed human after all, something we have not seen for most of the year. John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM. Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.