These Texas players played an important role against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Longhorns didn't play their best offensive game, but the defense stepped up. They held the Aggies to 33 rushing yards and consistently got off the field on third down.

Texas clinched a spot in the SEC Championship and finished the regular season 10-2. Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect McDonald's numbers won't pop off the page. He recorded three total tackles and a tackle for loss, but a third-quarter fumble recovery made the biggest difference.

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On second down, Mario Craver caught a pass,The Jim Thorpe Award finalist is always near the ball. It's the third consecutive game McDonald has intercepted a pass or recovered a fumble. Many defensive players deserve credit for Friday's performance, but McDonald's takeaway was a huge turning point. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.