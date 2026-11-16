3 Tennessee Players To Know Ahead of MSU Basketball's Road Test

These are the members of the Vols to keep a close eye on during the Spartans' trip to Knoxville.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes his team's game against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SIin hand.

MSU is departing East Lansing for its first true road game of the season, though, for an interesting test againstThis will be Michigan State's first official trip to Knoxville since December 1993. It's also MSU's first true road game against an SEC school since going to Florida in December 2018. Here are a few Volunteers to keep a close eye on during Tuesday's game .

Also read How to Watch Tennessee Football vs. Texas A&M

Nov 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Terrence Hill Jr. brings the ball up court against the Tennessee State Tigers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tennessee's top player up to this point is point guard Terrence Hill Jr. He's one of the many transfers the Volunteers brought in this offseason, coming over by way of VCU.

Hill is averaging 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game so far. Expect Hill to be ready and willing to let it go from deep. He's already attempted 18 threes through UT's first three games, with one-third of those shots going down thus far. Hill also averaged 6.1 three-point attempts last year at VCU, shooting 37.0% from behind the arc.

He's also a great free-throw shooter, having made 86.3% of his attempts at the charity stripe so far in his career. Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson moves past Radford guard Tristan Gross during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Radford at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Nov. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect If you follow Michigan State basketball recruiting closely, Jalen Haralson is a familiar name.

Advertisement

The Spartans recruited Haralson coming out of high school. Haralson was a 5-star recruit, finishing 17th overall in therankings in the class of 2025. He chose Notre Dame over MSU, Auburn, Indiana, and others. Haralson attended La Lumiere School in Indiana, a schoolHaralson is averaging 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game so far.

All the stats are relatively tough to gauge with the Vols, though, since they have yet to actually play a team with a pulse during the regular season. Haralson did put up pretty good numbers on a pretty bad Notre Dame team last year, though, averaging 16.2 points per game. Expect to see Haralson largely play the three or the four.

He's technically listed as a guard on Tennessee's roster, but he's 6'7", and the Volunteers have a very guard-heavy roster in general. Haralson is also not a real three-point shooting threat. He went 5-for-25 from deep at Notre Dame last year, and he's yet to attempt a deep shot so far at Tennessee.

Nov 9, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Juke Harris defends Radford Highlanders guard Warren Keel Jr. during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Juke Harris may have been the biggest name Tennessee pulled from the transfer portal this offseason. He joined the Vols by way of Wake Forest, where he averaged 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2025-26.

Harris was one of the most sought-after players in the entire portal last spring, period .ranked him as the No. 4 overall player this past cycle and gave him an NIL valuation of a whopping $4 million. The only portal players ahead of him were: center Flory Bidunga , guard John Blackwell , and forward Milan Momcilovic .

Advertisement

It has taken Harris some time to get into a rhythm at his new school, though. He didn't score any more than eight points in Tennessee's first three games against subpar competition, even though he's one of the more prolific scorers in college basketball. The shot hasn't really fallen yet for Harris -- he's only shooting 21.7% from the field right now.

He's also only getting about half as many shots right now compared to what he got last year at Wake Forest . Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to a teammate during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI This will be another interesting test for Michigan State. Tennessee, as shown above, is built differently compared to Duke.

The Blue Devils were a much more frontcourt-heavy squad, whereas the Volunteers lean on guard play. MSU beat Duke because its guards were better than the Blue Devils' forwards and centers. Tennessee is perhaps the first team the Spartans have faced in the regular season that has guards who can truly go punch-for-punch with Michigan State's elite trio of This will also be the most hostile environment MSU will have faced this season, exhibition game or not.

Tennessee's arena seats 21,678, the fourth-largest arena in college basketball. UT announced attendance figures above 18,000 for each of its first three games of the season. Another victory for the Spartans here would also be another great bullet point on their resume that could pay dividends down the line.

This game will almost certainly land in Quad 1 territory, if not Quad 1-A .also says a victory would increase MSU's WAB by 0.76 -- the Duke win was worth 0.82. A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI.

At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.