Deputies in unincorporated King County’s Skyway neighborhood are investigating a late-night shooting that sent three teenage girls to the hospital.

Deputies in unincorporated King County’s Skyway neighborhood are investigating a late-night shooting that sent three teenage girls to the hospital. The King County Sheriff’s Office said deputies began getting 911 calls at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, reporting a shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and 57th Avenue S. Deputies found two of the shooting victims inside a car by a nearby 7-Eleven at South 129th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. Investigators said one girl appeared to have life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

Another girl had a non-life-threatening wound. In total, three females in their late teens were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Their current conditions were not released, and the KCSO did not say where the third victim was found. KCSO patrol deputies began the initial investigation and called in detectives from the KCSO Major Crimes Unit to take over.

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