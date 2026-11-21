Kelsey Plum’s Los Angeles Sparks tenure came to an abrupt end at this season’s trade deadline. Plum, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, had

Aug 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kelsey Plum smiles after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kelsey Plum’s Los Angeles Sparks tenure came to an abrupt end at this season’s trade deadline. Plum, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, had reportedly made it known that she would not re-sign with the dysfunctional Sparks, so theyThe Mercury desperately needed to find a third star to play next to Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas after losing Satou Sabally in free agency and failing to replace her.

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Plum barely played for them, but the mid-season trade basically gave the Mercury a head start on the free-agent recruiting process and a financial advantage. Phoenix is the only team that can offer Plum a supermax. While Phoenix makes a lot of sense for Plum, she should have plenty of options, and some may be just as interesting. Shortly after the trade, it was reported that Plum intended to go through a full free agency process.

Aug 17, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum dribbles the ball past a screen set by Sparks forward Dearica Hamby as Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron defends in the first half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After a phenomenal season in which the young Mystics claimed the No. 5 seed in a crowded playoff race, Washington needs to add offensive talent and veteran experience.

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Plum checks both of those boxes. She won two titles with the Las Vegas Aces, and she averaged almost 20 points and 6 assists in the 2025 season before missing most of 2026 with an injury. She’s also a 38% 3-point shooter, and the Mystics desperately need better floor spacing. The Mystics’ young core of Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Shakira Austin could make some serious noise in the playoffs with a veteran like Plum next to them.

Jun 15, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum drives during the second quarter against the Golden State Valkyries in a Commissioner’s Cup game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kelsey Plum has been linked to the Valkyries for quite some time. If they’re looking to add another star to fortify their offense in 2027, Plum could be a fun signing.

She would add shot-creation, floor spacing, and playmaking. Moreover, Plum and Natalie Nakase already know each other from their Aces days, and Plum has played and won with Kiah Stokes before. Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark against USA Women's National Team player Kelsey Plum at Footprint Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect If Kelsey Mitchell leaves in free agency or the new front office simply decides that it’s time for a change, Plum would be a possible option to replace Mitchell’s offensive production. Plum might not quite match Mitchell’s historic scoring output, but she is a better playmaker and a championship veteran.

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If the Fever are determined to remain the WNBA’s best offense and can addressElaine Blum covers women’s basketball for On SI from Europe. She has been writing about women's hoops since 2023 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s degree in American Studies with a focus on women’s and gender studies. She started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and won several league and state championships at the youth and senior level.