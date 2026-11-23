Fernando Mendoza shows growth and Ashton Jeanty shines, but the Raiders fall 31-17 to the Broncos. Here are three takeaways from the AFC West showdown.

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t ready to sit at the grown-ups’ table just yet, but they’re getting closer to earning a seat. , only to watch their AFC West rivals pull away for a 38-24 victory, their 17th consecutive win when the outcome is within one-score.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is starting to look more comfortable running an NFL offense, and that’s a terrific sign for a franchise desperate to solidify its future at quarterback. His biggest moment came in the second quarter when he connected with Ashton Jeanty for a 68-yard touchdown, his first career NFL passing touchdown.

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The score breathed life into a Raiders offense that had been practically nonexistent through the opening 20 minutes. Mendoza followed that with a touchdown pass to tight end Ian Thomas in the third quarter, erasing Denver’s 17-point lead. His final numbers — 18 completions on 37 attempts, 287 yards and three touchdowns and one interception — only tell part of the story. The rookie didn’t panic when the game threatened to become a blowout.

He kept attacking, made plays and gave Las Vegas a fighting chance. With just over two minutes remaining, Mendoza had an opportunity to tie the game, but he threw a pick-six that sealed the victory for the Broncos, proving Mendoza still has a lot of learning to do. Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty runs for a touchdown past Denver Broncos linebacker Que Robinson in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

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The second-year running back was an absolute menace Sunday, piling up 153 yards from scrimmage in the first half alone, including 75 rushing and 78 receiving. According to the Raiders, Jeanty became the first Las Vegas player since Jordy Nelson in 2018 to produce at least 150 scrimmage yards in a half.

His 46-yard run helped wake up a lifeless Raiders offense in the second quarter, and his 68-yard touchdown reception from Mendoza turned what looked like a Denver rout into a legitimate football game. The Raiders have a young quarterback finding his footing and a running back capable of turning a routine play into a house call. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates a touchdown pass with tight end Ian Thomas, right, in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Let’s give the Raiders some credit. They’ve had about as brutal an introduction to the Mendoza era as anyone could imagine. His first two NFL starts came against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, owners of the league’s top-ranked defense, and an 8-2 Broncos team that was painfully close to reaching last season’s Super Bowl before falling short to the New England Patriots in a snowstorm.

The Raiders didn’t fold against either opponent, but Sunday’s fourth quarter exposed the distance they still have to travel. With the score tied 17-17 late in the third, Denver reclaimed the lead.

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Then, after Las Vegas failed to convert a fourth-and-2 near midfield, Broncos running back Jonah Coleman ripped through the Raiders’ defensive front like a passenger strolling through TSA PreCheck to go up two scores and put the game out of reach. The Raiders have their quarterback in Mendoza, a dynamic running back in Jeanty and an elite young tight end in Brock Bowers.

But until they can protect leads, execute in critical situations and finish games against quality opponents, they’re still rebuilding rather than contending. Klint Kubiak of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty runs for a touchdown past Denver Broncos linebacker Que Robinson in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates a touchdown pass with tight end Ian Thomas, right, in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Klint Kubiak of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.