The Orlando Magic are victorious in a 25-point rout against the Washington Wizards.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs advances the ball as Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWashington Wizards guard Trae Young and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the biggest reasons behind the Magic's victory in the nation's capital was their ability to crash the glass. The Magic outrebounded the Wizards 52-37, which made a massive difference. Orlando took advantage of Anthony Davis's absence and made Washington pay. Their effort on the glass was apparent early on compared to Washington's, and the Magic were able to turn that into energy as they built a lead as large as 37 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalen Suggs had arguably his best game of the season, scoring 11 points while dishing out 11 assists. He was two rebounds shy of his first triple-double of the season. His 11-point, 11-assist game is his first double-double of the season, as Orlando is getting the playmaking out of him that they have needed.