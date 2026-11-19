The Rockets bounced back from a disappointing outing in Miami with a resounding 119-104 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Rockets never trailed after the 9:20 ma

Nov 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard passes the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Rockets bounced back from a disappointing outing in Miami with a resounding 119-104 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Rockets never trailed after the 9:20 mark of the first quarter and led by as many as 21 on a night that saw five technical fouls called and the ejection of Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

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Six Rockets scored in double figures, led by Kevin Durant’s 21 points, and the team drained a season-high 19 three-pointers. With Amen Thompson back from injury, Marcus Smart back from suspension, and Steven Adams back from injury management, the Rockets played with their top 10 players available for the first time all season. Naturally, someone got hurt before the first half ended. With 7:21 left in the second quarter, Alperen Sengun was poked in the eye by Aaron Nesmith.

Sengun went straight to the locker room and didn’t return.

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“He’s got swelling on the right,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka told reporters after the game. “He got poked in both, and I think a scratch on his cornea on the left. Not sure what that means time wise, but hopefully he’s ok. ” With Adams on a minutes restriction and Clint Capela still sidelined with a right ankle injury, the Rockets had to play small for a good portion of the game’s final 31 minutes.

Adams finished with 4 points and 5 rebounds and 2 assists in a season-high 16 minutes. Oscar Tshiebwe played 11 minutes and chipped in 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. The Rockets next game is Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. That’s not the best team to play when you’re down your best big, your second best big is on a minutes restriction, and your third best hasn’t played all month.

The Rockets first basket of the game was a dunk on a feed from Amen Thompson. It was the start of a 12-point first half for Smith, which helped the Rockets take a 62-46 lead into the locker room. Smith shot 5 of 8 from the field, 2 of 5 from behind the three-point line in the half, and had an impressive block on a dunk attempt from Pacers center Ivica Zubac.

He also helped the Rockets hold Pascal Siakam to 9 points in the half. Smith picked up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the third quarter, so he only played 9 minutes in the second half. He finished with 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field, and he connected on half of his six three-point attempts.

It was a much-needed quality performance from Smith, who averaged 11 points on less than 32 percent shooting from the field and 21% shooting from long distance over the previous five games.converting on just 30.5% of his three-point attempts, but Sheppard broke out of that in a big way playing just four hours from his hometown of London, Kentucky.

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“We knew they're a pack the paint team, and right from the start, loved our pace, loved our paint touch to kick outs, and Reed was a recipient of those,” Udoka said. Sheppard was part of the Rockets substitution group midway through the first quarter and he drained his first three-pointer within 30 seconds. He finished with a season-high 20 points and knocked down 6 of 7 three-pointers.

He made just 4 of 19 threes over the last three games, which included an 0 for 6 night against the Jazz on Friday.

“I said it I think a game or two ago that we're not really concerned about the percentage or the numbers,” Udoka said. “He's getting great looks, and that's going to come back to life. Every shot he shoots, we feel very confident about, and obviously, he does as well, and so never concerned about that. If you're taking the right , the worm is going to turn eventually.

”Born and raised in Houston, Adam Spolane is a respected veteran of the city's sports media landscape. From 2013 to 2025, he covered the Rockets, Astros, Texans and the University of Houston for SportsRadio 610. He has also contributed to the Associated Press and SB Nation.