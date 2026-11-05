3 Takeaways From the Nuggets' Blowout Win vs. Raptors

The Denver Nuggets dominated the Toronto Raptors to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic after recording a triple-double in the closing seconds of the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Denver Nuggets made sure not to lose their second straight game. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets hosted the Kawhi Leonard-less Toronto Raptors and were not fazed by the Eastern Conference playoff contender. The Nuggets defended their home court with a 128-109 win, picking up their first win against a team with a winning record this season.

Also read 3 Takeaways in Raptors Comeback Win vs. Clippers

The Nuggets have been far from perfect this season so far, but this was exactly what they needed to improve to 4-3 and instill some hope in the fanbase. Let's dive deeper into the win, looking at a few big takeaways from Wednesday's game:Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts after a play where he thought he was fouled during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had a slow start to the season, causing plenty of conversation around the league. However, in Wednesday's win, he reminded fans what he is capable of. Jokic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and 3 steals on 13-19 shooting from the field.

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This was Jokic's most efficient shooting performance of the season and his third triple-double in seven games, showing there is nothing to worry about. The Nuggets are obviously a much better team when Jokic is playing at his best, and he clearly found his rhythm on Wednesday night. One notable aspect of this performance is that he shot just 0-1 from three-point range. Afterin his first six games, Jokic found his solution: Don't shoot as much from deep.

Of course, they still hope he can find his touch from beyond the arc, but they are content with whatever helps him perform up to standard. Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Bryce Hopkins reacts during the fourth quarter in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

Of course, this threw a wrench in their expected rotation, causing them to turn to second-round rookie Bryce Hopkins at the last minute. Fortunately, the Nuggets know they can lean on Hopkins. The two-way standout finished with a career-high 18 points and four rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench, while shooting 6-7 from the field and 1-1 from deep.

Hopkins has impressed early in his career, along with co-rookie Trevon Brazile, as the Nuggets seem to have selected two of the biggest steals of the 2026 NBA Draft. Hopkins continues to make plays on both sides of the ball, and the Nuggets seem to love what he brings to the table. While he will likely only play when the team deals with injuries, he is a great player to have available for these occasions.

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Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson yells to his bench for his team to review a play during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Nuggets finished Wednesday's win shooting just 9-23 from three-point range. Not many teams will win in today's NBA when making fewer than ten threes, but the Nuggets found a way against the Raptors.

Three-point shooting has been a major area of concern for this season's Nuggets team, despite leading the league in three-point percentage last year, and things are not necessarily getting better. Still, a win is a win, even if they made just nine threes. Cameron Johnson led the way for Denver from deep on Wednesday night, knocking down four three-pointers, while Jamal Murray was the only other player on the roster to make multiple, with two.

We can hope this gets better for the Nuggets, but it was great to see them get a win, even without being stellar from deep. Granted, the Nuggets shot 62% from the field, so they obviously found success in the interior, and we will see how often this works in their favor.