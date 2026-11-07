3 Takeaways from the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-95 Win Against the 76ers

Wow. This was a great game for the Cavaliers. They played with a ton of effort and athleticism, which was one of their biggest flaws this season. Scoring all ov

Nov 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James during the first quarter at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThey played with a ton of effort and athleticism, which was one of their biggest flaws early in the season so far. Scoring all over the floor, superstar guard Donovan Mitchell led the team with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

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Forward Evan Mobley was right behind him with 22 points himself.22 PTS, 8/13 FG, 3/4 3PT, 3/4 FT, 74.5 TS%Multiple times in this game, the 76ers would go on these big runs of points where the Cavs would struggle to get shots off and give up transition baskets off of turnovers. Not once tonight did the 76ers have a lead in this game besides the very first points of the night.

On multiple occasions throughout the night Philadelphia had the game with five points and the team rallied together toA big shoutout to Meleek Thomas tonight and his defense. He noticeably picked up LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey on different occasions tonight with zero fear and played his absolute best. There was a play where the rookie ripped the ball straight from LeBron, which resulted in a transition basket.

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The thing that usually destroys the Cavs in games became one of the biggest reasons they won tonight. The pressure that Meleek was bringing alongside Tyrese Proctor should also get some big praise from the team tonight. 11 total steals for the team, but the two of them had four together. This is the Donovan Mitchell that should come into every game.

Not only was he able to make plays for his teammates tonight, but he was also able to score the ball himself. His efficiency tonight was not what it has been this season, but that is not what Kenny Atkinson should be wanting from him. Taking shots like the leader of the team. Clearly, he is the team's best overall scorer; he can get points from any spot on the floor.

He was bringing some force to the basket and driving past his defenders and also pulling threes when he needed to. This is the kind of game that could really flip an entire season around. Beating the best team in the NBA that had one of the best defensive teams does a lot for confidence. Chase Brownawell is a Northwest Ohio native who graduated as Valedictorian with a Bachelor's Degree from Full Sail University in Sports Broadcasting.