3 Takeaways From Syracuse Basketball's 102-49 Blowout Win Over Central Connecticut State

Syracuse answers second-half concerns from opening night, dominating Central Connecticut State in every phase to move to 2-0 on the season.

Syracuse basketball moved to 2-0 on the season after routing Central Connecticut State, 102-49. Here are three takeaways from the win. When a team distributes the ball well, good things usually happen.

Thursday evening was a prime example. Syracuse finished with 20 assists, five more than they hadfrom the field against New Haven, but head coach Gerry McNamara was pleased with his improved offense against CCSU, with the Orange shooting a balmy 64 percent.

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“Just in terms of the distribution, I felt really good about the play. ” McNamara said, “I think we had four in double digits. Could have been six if I put Sadiq back in, and Amarri could have hit another basket. ”“I think that’s good for me,” Morano said, “Gives me a little more of a confidence boost too.

”McNamara also expressed frustration with SU's rebounding margin in the New Haven opener. Despite the Chargers having no player taller than 6’9", they were just -6 on the boards. It seems Syracuse learned its lesson. The Orange dominated the glass against the Blue Devils, ending with a +25 rebounding margin.

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The team hauled in 34 defensive rebounds and 11 offensive rebounds, which turned into 14 second-chance points. White led the way with 10 rebounds and was just two points away from his second consecutive double-double.

“The rebounds get me going, man,” White said. “You gotta double box out, Luke Wilson. I got a guard who is flying for 13 or 14 rebounds in Gavin Doty, just a lunatic on that side of the ball. Ultimately, it's just a little friendly competition.

” Syracuse has just four days to prepare for Indiana, which will be a more formidable opponent in the paint. The Hoosiers have three players over 7-feet.

“They are just as good as us,” Wilson said, "Having the same mindset of trying to kill anything in front of us and put our name out there. ”Syracuse stormed out to a big first half against New Haven before struggled in the second half, getting outscored 41-35. The Orange limited their opponent to under 30 points in both halves.

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One play that summed up the constant effort came late in the game, when Monroe dove to the ground for a ball with the Orange up by 50. Monroe won possession for the team through that effort. Now a game against Indiana looms large as it will be the first regular-season test for McNamara and his team.

If Syracuse wants to have a chance to pull off the upset, they will have to play a full 40 minutes like they did tonight. The game tips off next Monday at 6:30 PM on FS1. Ryan Giancola is currently a Senior at Syracuse University studying Magazine, News, and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication.

He has also worked with the New York Post as a sports intern.