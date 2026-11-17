The New Orleans Pelicans desperately needed a win. Jeremiah Fears gave them something else to celebrate. The second-year point guard recorded his first career t

Nov 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Georges Niang during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New Orleans Pelicans desperately needed a win. Jeremiah Fears gave them something else to celebrate. The second-year point guard recorded his first career triple-double Monday night, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists as New Orleans defeated the Golden State Warriors 115-94 at the Smoothie King Center.

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The victory snapped a six-game losing streak marked by embarrassing defeats, inconsistent effort, and growing questions about the franchise's direction. For one night, the Pelicans and their fans could enjoy a comfortable win. Golden State played without Steph Curry, shot horribly from the perimeter, and fell behind by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans took advantage of an undermanned opponent, building a lead that reached 28 points after three quarters.

The Pelicans got the result they needed, improving to 5-10. Whether they demonstrated meaningful progress is another question.1. Jeremiah Fears' Development as a Playmaker is Becoming Hard to Ignore Fear's first career triple-double was a milestone worth celebrating, but his improvement as a distributor may be the more significant story. In 82 games last season, Fears dished out at least seven assists just four times.

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He's already reached that mark seven times this season, a remarkable increase for a young guard still learning the responsibilities of running an NBA offense. Fears collected his triple-double in 29 minutes, shooting 6-of-13 from the floor and making six of seven free throws. More importantly, he had 10 dimes and only three turnovers, contributed on the glass, and helped New Orleans generate points in transition. His scoring ability has never been much of a question.

The challenge has been developing the patience, awareness, and consistency required to make his teammates better. The early returns this season suggest he's making progress. That improvement also comes at an important moment for the Pelicans.has accelerated Fears' transition into a larger role. His shooting, defensive consistency, and decision-making remain works in progress, but New Orleans should be encouraged by his evolution as a facilitator.

The triple-double provided the highlight. His growing ability to organize the offense could have a much greater impact on the franchise's future. New Orleans couldn't have asked for a better start. The Pelicans raced to a 35-11 lead, connecting from deep and scoring on the break while Golden State struggled to do anything.

That opening punch was essentially a first-round knockout. The Warriors actually outscored New Orleans 83-80 over the final three quarters, but never seriously threatened to erase the deficit. Golden State finished 11-of-46 from three-point range, shooting just 23.9%. The Pelicans made 15 three-point attempts, setting a new season high and giving them a 12-point advantage from beyond the arc.this season.

Entering Monday, Pelicans' opponents had shot just 28.8% from three in the team's four wins, compared to 38.3% in its losses. Golden State continued that trend, with Memphis remaining the only opponent among New Orleans' five victories to shoot well from beyond the arc. The numbers become even more revealing when considering that opponents attempted nearly six more three-pointers per game in Pelicans victories than in defeats.

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Shot quality and defensive pressure matter, but the results suggest the Pelicans have benefited considerably from opponents missing more than their share from outside. Golden State's personnel problems only added to its difficulties. Without Curry and other key contributors, the Warriors lacked the offensive firepower to overcome their disastrous start. For all the questions surrounding the quality of the opposition, New Orleans did several things well.

The Pelicans committed just 11 turnovers while forcing 15, scored 24 fast-break points, and held a 27-12 advantage in points off turnovers. They also collected 20 offensive rebounds, creating extra possessions and limiting the damage from their own missed shots. Saddiq Bey led the team with 23 points, including five three-pointers. Derik Queen added 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Yves Missi grabbed 14 boards, seven on the offensive glass.

Those contributions helped New Orleans maintain control without requiring a dominant scoring night from Zion Williamson. Zion finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two assists, on 6-of-13 shooting. The Pelicans made only 26 of their 58 two-point attempts, a modest 44.8% against a short-handed opponent with limited rim protection. The ball security, rebounding, and transition offense were encouraging.

The half-court execution remained a concern. Four of the Pelicans' five wins have come at home, and four featured opponents shooting worse than usual from three-point range. Their lone road victory came against Memphis, which shot 45% from deep and forced overtime before losing by a point.illustrates how favorable circumstances have contributedMonday's win was decisive on the scoreboard. New Orleans capitalized on Golden State's mistakes, protected the basketball, and established control early enough that the outcome was rarely in doubt.

Those are positives worth acknowledging, especially after six consecutive, brutal, gut-punching losses. But one victory over a depleted opponent doesn't erase everything else that's transpired during the opening weeks of the season. Pelicans fans have endured enough without having to apologize for enjoying a win. Fears delivered a memorable performance; his teammates played well, and the team finally gave the city something positive to discuss. Add us as a preferred source on