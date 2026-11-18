The Cougars got it done even when things got a bit close in the second half.

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller drives to the basket during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Fertitta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecttournament with an 85-73 win over Rutgers on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas to improve to 4-0 early in the season. Houston seemed to be cruising, up by 20 points at multiple times, but Rutgers did make this a competitive contest through most of the second half. Houston won't get much time off, as the semifinals of the tournament is on Wednesday. Here are three key takeaways.

Also read 3 Takeaways from Pelicans' Win Over Warriors as Jeremiah Fears Records First Triple-Double

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Braden East grabs a rebound during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Houston’s defense gave up some buckets in the paint as Rutgers big man Christian Gurdak found success early. The Cougars needed to step up after an ordinary start defensively, and that’s exactly what happened.

Houston eventually took control with a 24-10 paint points advantage and had double the amount of rebounds at half at 22-11. That started to change again in the second half. The Cougars faced some issues defensively as the game remained close for most of the second half. Rutgers was able to get in a better position inside and draw a lot of fouls.

Advertisement

Senior forward Joseph Tugler struggled in this game as he was fouled out and hardly played the second half. The Cougars had issues with foul discipline as the Scarlet Knights were able to hit 32 free throws, and they made 27 of them. Gurdak still scored 20 points total and was eight out of 13 from the field. Rutgers guard Lino Mark also scored 22 points and was 12 out of 15 from the line.

Miller also got fouled out, while McCarty and freshman center Arafan Diane each picked up four fouls as well. Diane had two blocks in his 10 minutes of play. Regardless, Houston was still up 13 on the glass and dominated the offensive boards 15-7. Even with that, both teams had 14 second-chance points.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Both Rutgers and Houston got 29 shots in the first half.

The Scarlet Knights made nine shots, while the Cougars made 16. Overall, Houston shot 55 percent from the field and was also three-for-seven from beyond the arc. Rutgers was two out of 12.has been the leading scorer in all four games this season. Thomas put up 21 points, and four starters in total scored double digits.

Advertisement

That included 15 points from junior guard Mercy Miller and 12 from redshirt sophomore Chase McCarty.added 12 as well. Weaver and Miller were a combined 10 out of 10 from the line. Houston was still efficient overall from three at five-for-13, and shot 47 percent overall from the field. Houston was up 20 points multiple times towards the end of the first half and was up by 15 at halftime.

Up 45-30, the Cougars seemed in complete control, especially at the start of the second half when they went up by 21, the largest lead of the game. Instead of keeping it near a 20-point lead, Rutgers was able to hang around and make a comeback. In fact, the Scarlet Knights cut the deficit down to eight points with just 6:37 to go. The Cougars went on a 6-0 run around the two-minute mark and took complete control again.

It was back-to-back and-ones from Houston that officially put the bow on the Cougars’ first win in the 2026 Players Era. Miller attacked and drew the foul, and Gillespie muscled his way in the paint for a physical and-one as well. MAANAV GUPTA Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish.

Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.