The Cougars comfortably eased to a win on Thanksgiving weekend at home.

Nov 27, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller reacts to guard Chendall Weaver three point basket against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Fertitta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The top team in college basketball looked the part as the No. 1 Houston Cougars returned home to Fertitta Center on Friday evening andOakland dropped to 1-8. Houston had all the momentum from last week's Players Era Eight championship in Las Vegas and cruised to another non-conference win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nov 27, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Chris Fields Jr. is squeezed between Houston Cougars center Arafan Diane and forward Joseph Tugler in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Houston was off to the races and got out to an 11-0 lead. That was eventually extended to 21-2 and 28-5.