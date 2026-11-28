3 Takeaways from No. 1 Houston's Dominant Win over Oakland
The Cougars comfortably eased to a win on Thanksgiving weekend at home.
Nov 27, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller reacts to guard Chendall Weaver three point basket against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Fertitta Center.
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The top team in college basketball looked the part as the No. 1 Houston Cougars returned home to Fertitta Center on Friday evening andOakland dropped to 1-8. Houston had all the momentum from last week's Players Era Eight championship in Las Vegas and cruised to another non-conference win.
Nov 27, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Chris Fields Jr. is squeezed between Houston Cougars center Arafan Diane and forward Joseph Tugler in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Houston was off to the races and got out to an 11-0 lead. That was eventually extended to 21-2 and 28-5.
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