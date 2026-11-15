3 Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Uninspiring Win Over Sam Houston

The Illini didn't convince anyone of their national title ceiling on Friday night, but there were a few impressive areas of note

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman studies the ball as Sam Houston Bearkats guard Zion Pipkin drives down court during the first half at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectat the State Farm Center on Friday against a tough-to-put-away Sam Houston team . But 108 points and a 22-point victory can hardly be a poor night, right? Well, there were certainly some impressive showings, both from an individual standpoint and a team perspective. But also evident were a fair share of shortcomings.

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Here are three postgame takeaways:Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic drives to the basket as Sam Houston Bearkats guard Mahliq Guiseppi-Kitson and forward Riccardo Greppi defend during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Friday. He took 21 shots in 22 minutes. He went 6-for-14 from deep and 4-for-7 inside the arc.

From beyond the arc, Ivisic launched without hesitation. He put the ball on the floor and attacked the basket on a dribble drive. He was initially stood up, and then put his shoulder back into a defender and lofted in a sweet baby hook. We know Ivisic can pass.

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He’s one of the best passing big men in the country. But sometimes he just decides he’s going to get some buckets. Friday, when he scored a career-high 28 points, was one of those nights. We need to see Ivisic play with that aggression far more often – and ideally in higher-level games .

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before tip-off of a game with the Sam Houston Bearkats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectshots. We must give credit where credit is due. But the Bearkats also found a rhythm because they got quite a few easy ones.

All three members of their stud guard trio cracked double digits – and they combined for nine made triples. Guard Justin Begg led the way with 19 points and 10 assists. As a team, Sam Houston knocked down 14 three-pointers on 42.4 percent shooting. From Illinois’ perspective, that stemmed from a variety of issues.

There were clear communication woes pulls down a rebound as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zavier Zens defends during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcombined for seven steals. The 2026-27 Illini have been more keen on jumping passing lanes and playing with active hands in gaps – and it has been paying off.

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On the other end, one of the seemingly infinite bright spots on offense was the lack of turnovers. Illinois committed just six all game – three of which came from Coleman . The turnover margin is like the battle of the boards. Winning it buys more possessions and more shots, which often results in more points.

The Illini need to win both next Tuesday in Durham. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.