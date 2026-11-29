Changing the Tune ... The Chicago Bulls looked like they were in trouble on Saturday night. The Indiana Pacers have long been a thorn in the Bulls' side, even s

Nov 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis celebrates after the second half against the Indiana Pacers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Bulls have won three straight games for the first time this season, and they can thank Matas Buzelis for that!

The 22-year-old has slowly been building toward a performance like the one fans saw on Saturday night. No, it was far from the most explosive offensive showing, but the car keys were fully in his hands in the final moments. And he made the most of it.. The Bulls also came through with some impressive stops down the stretch, which included stellar defense by Patrick Williams on the final possession of the game.

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So, what went right for the Bulls to erase a big deficit and pull out the win? Let's highlight one important fourth-quarter change, as well as two standout performers. The Chicago Bulls looked in trouble on Saturday night. The Indiana Pacers have long been a thorn in the Bulls' side, even sweeping them in their four-game season series one year ago, despite finishing with a mere 19 wins overall.