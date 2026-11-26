When the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets tipped off their Thanksgiving Eve action on Wednesday night, it quickly became clear that they were in for a tight

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey , forward Isaac Okoro and Charlotte Hornets forward Naz Reid fight for a rebound during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets tipped off their Thanksgiving Eve action on Wednesday night, it quickly became clear that they were in for a tight matchup. The two play a very different brand of basketball and were able to capitalize on the other's main weakness. For the Hornets, that meant cleaning the glass with ease. For the Bulls, that meant pushing the pace and penetrating the paint.

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It resulted in a game that saw 22 lead changes and a clutch Let's go through a few takeaways from a victory that will have the turkey tasting a lot sweeter for the Bulls tomorrow. Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey shoots the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell during the second half at United Center.