3 Takeaways After Cubs' Walk-Off Win is Fueled By A Pete Crow-Armstrong Cycle

The Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies are meeting once again, this time at The Friendly Confines. Last week did not go so well for the Cubs at Coors Field

Jun 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong gestures after hitting a triple against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images The Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies are meeting once again, this time at The Friendly Confines. Last week did not go so well for the Cubs at Coors Field — they lost two of three, one of which was a painful walk-off defeat after mounting a ninth-inning comeback. But one series can change a lot, and the Cubs are playing much better baseball since that trip to Denver.

Two wins against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend gave them their first series victory in over a month, and they've begun to find their bearings in multiple facets of the game. This time, the Cubs completed the ninth-inning comeback and were on the right end of a walk-off against Colorado as Pedro Ramirez tied the game with a single and Matt Shaw drew a bases-loaded walk toThe Cubs have now won four of their last five games.

At the center of the surge is none other than Pete Crow-Armstrong, who put on an incredible offensive showing Monday night. The emerging star hit the 13th cycle in Cubs history and the first Cubs cycle at Wrigley Field since Mark Grace on May 9, 1993. Jun 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong gestures after hitting a single to complete the cycle against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn ImagesIn fact, it was just over the weekend in San Francisco that Crow-Armstrong had a chance to hit for the cycle. He came just a triple shy, as many often do.and it's the Cubs' first cycle since Carson Kelly did it on March 31, 2025. Before Crow-Armstrong and Kelly, no Cub had hit for the cycle since Grace.

Crow-Armstrong is also the first player to hit for the cycle in reverse order since Rajai Davis did it for Cleveland on July 2, 2016. Pete Crow-Armstrong with a reverse cycle: homer, then triple, then double, then singleCrow-Armstrong simply cannot cool off. White-hot may be the only way to describe what he's been doing at the plate over the last month. He's slashing .433/.438/.900 over his last 15 games, and his season slash line is up to .277/.351/.493 .

He'swhich is the best such projection for a position player in the NL. That's not just an All-Star campaign. That's MVP stuff! Jun 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Matt Shaw celebrates his walk-off walk against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images Two things can be true at once — yes, the Cubs have struggled to deliver with runners in scoring position. They stranded the bases loaded in the 7th, went 1-for-10 with RISP and left 15 on base. And yet, they've established themselves as MLB's walk-off kings. Their nine walk-off wins still lead the league.

When they put themselves in a position to mount a comeback at home, they've often cashed in and put on a show. Crow-Armstrong's historic day nearly went to waste in the top of the 7th when Caleb Thielbar gave up a go-ahead, three-run home run to Rockies shortstop Cole Carrigg. Crow-Armstrong's sacrifice fly in the 8th cut the deficit in half, but the Cubs couldn't scrape the go-ahead run across. It started with a lead-off walk for Seiya Suzuki.

The threat remained afloat when Ian Happ reached on a dribbler that Rockies pitcher Juan Mejia skied over second base. Nico Hoerner walked to load the bases, and up came rookie Pedro Ramirez to notch the biggest hit of his young career — a game-tying single punched to right. With no outs and the bases loaded, Matt Shaw sat back and let Rockies righty Seth Halvorsen struggle to hit the zone, as he drew a five-pitch walk-off walk.

Shaw had a two-hit, two-RBI night in the win. Jun 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga throws the ball against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn ImagesNeither start was projected to be easy for Imanaga.

For a pitcher who has struggled with the home run ball, the thin air Coors Field and the wind blowing out at Wrigley are never great concoctions for success. But Imanaga has managed to prove doubters wrong these last two outings. On June 10, he threw five scoreless innings, struck out seven, and allowed just two hits. Best of all, Imanaga did not allow a home run in either start.

It marks the first time he's allowed 0 home runs in back-to-back starts since April 26 and May 2. It will be same time, same place for Game 2 of the series on Tuesday as the Cubs try to notch consecutive series wins for the first time since May 5. Edward Cabrera will take the mound after allowing two earned runs over 5.1 innings to the Rockies last time out.

Cubs hitters will face right-hander Ryan Feltner . I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism.

As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars.

I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar , find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.





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