3 Summers of Lincoln: A Musical Exploration of an Unlikely Friendship

A new stage production, '3 Summers of Lincoln,' premieres at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse, exploring the unlikely friendship between President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass during the tumultuous years of the Civil War. The musical delves into their intellectual sparring, mutual respect, and the profound impact they had on each other and the course of American history.

In 1862, Abraham Lincoln, facing a divided nation, proposed a radical solution: a resettlement of all free Black people in Central America, a concept he called Linconia. This controversial idea, along with other pivotal moments in their intertwined lives, forms the crux of the new stage production '3 Summers of Lincoln,' premiering Tuesday at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse.

\The musical delves into the unlikely friendship between Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, the renowned abolitionist, whose paths converged against a backdrop of war and racial injustice. Though their first in-person meeting occurred only three times throughout the Civil War, their intellectual sparring and profound influence on each other transcended physical distance. \'3 Summers of Lincoln' explores their complex relationship through song, dance, and dialogue, revealing how their shared ideals and mutual respect ultimately shaped the course of American history. The production, extended through March 30 due to overwhelming demand, offers a glimpse into the personal struggles and triumphs of these two iconic figures, highlighting their enduring impact on the nation's quest for equality. The musical tackles head-on the sensitive topic of slavery, weaving in scenes of secret meetings and passionate debates about citizenship, grief, and the privilege of freedom. \While comparisons to the wildly successful 'Hamilton' are inevitable, given both shows' focus on pivotal historical figures and their use of contemporary musical styles, '3 Summers of Lincoln' carves its own unique path. By delving into the specific challenges of the Civil War era, particularly the fight against slavery, the musical offers a fresh perspective on American history and its ongoing struggles. \The show's creators, including playwright Joe DiPietro and choreographer Jon Rua, acknowledge the influence of 'Hamilton' and '1776' but emphasize that '3 Summers of Lincoln' stands apart. It's not just a history lesson, but a vibrant exploration of complex human relationships and the enduring power of hope in the face of adversity





