On the heels of their 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers were back in action against the Nets in Brooklyn on Mo

Nov 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. looks to drive past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the first quarter at Barclays Center.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers were back in action against the Nets in Brooklyn on Monday night. While it was the second leg of a back-to-back for Philadelphia, you wouldn't have necessarily known it based on the team's performance early on.due to sciatica management, the Sixers came out of the gate strong, jumped out to a 20-plus point lead in the first half and never really looked back.

Also read 3 Studs and 1 Dud for 76ers in Win Over Pacers

The Nets regained some ground and made it competitive in the second half, but when all was said and done, the scoreboard read 135-123 in favor of Philadelphia. With the win, the Sixers moved to 12-3 on the season, while the Nets fell to 3-10. Here's a look at three studs and one dud for Philly in the win over Brooklyn. Star center Joel Embiid turned in his best game of the season against Brooklyn.

The big man was ultra aggressive out of the gate as he tallied 24 points in 18 minutes in the first half while knocking down seven of his 13 attempts from the floor and nine of his 10 attempts from the foul line. He continued his productive play into the second half and finished the game with a season-high 37 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Advertisement

More important than his raw production, however, was how Embiid looked against Brooklyn, which was more fluid, spry and arguably more confident than he's looked all season. He was moving well on both sides of the floor. Offensively, he was getting to his spots with ease, and defensively he was hedging and recovering smoothly. Overall, was a very encouraging outing for the former MVP.

If Embiid can continue to look, and play, like he did against Brooklyn, the Sixers' ceiling as a team is infinitely higher. We're watching Jabari Walker carve out a role for himself in real time. He's been benefitting from more minutes in the absence of Adem Bona, and he continues to make the most of them.

After scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds in his first start of the season against Indiana on Sunday, Walker tallied 12 points and five rebounds in 16 minutes against Brooklyn. Whether starting or coming off of the bench, Walker brings an energy to the floor, especially on the glass, which is something that the Sixers need. Plus, his improved ability to space the floor has added to his on-court value.

He's knocked down at least one triple in three straight games for the Sixers.against Brooklyn, but he didn't contribute much from a statistical standpoint despite playing a lot of minutes . He didn't score and missed all three of his attempts from the floor.

Advertisement

He did dish three assists, grab two rebounds and secure a steal, so he wasn't a complete non-factor in the game by any means, but it was an overall forgettable performance from the veteran.of Philadelphia's win over Indiana on Sunday, and he followed that up by posting 19 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes in the first half against Brooklyn on Monday night. Just like he did against Indiana, Brown helped to set the tone early for the Sixers against Brooklyn with his productive play.

He didn't disappear in the second half, either. He finished the game with 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. It was his second consecutive 31-point performance, indicating that he's finding a flow offensively, which is an encouraging sign for the Sixers. MICHAEL KASKEY-BLOMAIN Michael Kaskey-Blomain covers the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Eagles for On SI.

As a credentialed media member, Michael has covered the Sixers since before Joel Embiid was known as “The Process” for a variety of outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer, CBS Sports and ESPN 97.3. He has also covered the Eagles extensively for outlets including FanSided and Athlon Sports. Michael resides in Philadelphia and believes that American is the superior cheese for a cheesesteak.