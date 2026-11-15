3 Storylines to Watch in Colts Week 10 Clash with Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts will return to Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend looking to put an end to a difficult stretch of football. After beginning the season with a

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Caden Curry celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Indianapolis Colts will return to Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend looking to put an end to a difficult stretch of football. After beginning the season with a 2-2 record, Indianapolis has dropped five consecutive games and finds itself in a lost season, where the focus has shifted from a playoff pursuit to evaluating the future. The Colts have undergone significant changes over the past several weeks, both on and off the field.

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Sunday's matchup presents an opportunity to start moving in a different direction, but Indianapolis will need a much more complete performance to take advantage of the opportunity. Miami arrives in Indianapolis having experienced plenty of its own struggles this season. At 1-7, the Dolphins are equally desperate to find some momentum, setting up an important matchup for two teams that desperately need a positive result.1. Who Steps Up in the Colts' New-Look Receiving Corps?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin celebrates with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Colts traded away their two most productive wide receivers in Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at Tuesday's deadline, leaving behind a receiving corps that looks drastically different.

While the organization added to its draft capital, it also left a substantial void in its passing attack that needs to be filled. The two receivers combined for 73 receptions, 705 receiving yards and two touchdowns. They also accounted for 67% of the Colts' targets, 70% of their receptions and 61% of their receiving yards from the wide receiver position. Replacing that level of production will be a considerable challenge for an offense that has already struggled to find consistency.

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With Alec Pierce still on injured reserve, Indianapolis' wide receiver room consists of Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Deion Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The five of them have combined for 49 targets, 27 catches, 375 yards and one touchdown. Needless to say, the group lacks consistent production. Gould and Burks are two younger players who could also benefit from the increased opportunities.

Head coach Shane Steichen shared that Gould will take on a larger role in the slot following Downs' departure, while Burks will rotate in. Tyler Warren will also need to be a regular feature of the passing attack. The second-year tight end has already established himself as one of Jones' more reliable targets, leading the team with 38 receptions for 275 yards.

With fewer established options available at wide receiver, Warren could see an even greater share of the offensive workload moving forward. Still, he can't do it all himself, and at least one wide out will have to take the bull by the horns. Ultimately, the Colts need several players to take advantage of opportunities that simply weren't available to them before the trade deadline.

Sunday's matchup against Miami will provide an early indication of whether Indianapolis has enough depth and versatility to remain competitive offensively with its reshuffled receiving corps. Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyle McCord throws a pass during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dolphins placed starting quarterback Malik Willis on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning second-year quarterback Kyle McCord will step into the starting role. The change under center presents an opportunity for a struggling Colts defense to regain some confidence. Indianapolis has struggled to consistently get off the field, ranking near the bottom of the league in several defensive categories.

Perhaps more importantly, they've struggled to create turnovers, ranking 31st in the NFL with 5 total takeaways, though it has produced three in the last two games. McCord has yet to attempt a pass in a regular-season NFL game, making it difficult to know exactly what to expect from the young quarterback. He does bring a live arm and has experience operating in high-pressure situations dating back to his college career, which included stops at Ohio State and Syracuse.

However, making a first NFL start on the road presents an entirely different challenge, particularly against a defense that should be hungry to make his afternoon uncomfortable. Rushing the passer will be key. The Colts will need to find ways to generate consistent pressure. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has several young players who could make an impact in this matchup, including Laiatu Latu, Adetomiwa Adebawore and rookie Caden Curry.

Creating difficult passing situations and forcing McCord to make quick decisions should be among the priorities for Indianapolis, as speeding up his internal clock will help generate turnover opportunities for the back end. Of course, the Colts cannot afford to overlook Miami's other offensive weapons. The Dolphins still have a capable running game and will likely look to establish it early to take some pressure off their quarterback.

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Indianapolis will need to contain the run and force Miami into obvious passing situations rather than allowing the offense to dictate the game on the ground. How successful the Colts are in frustrating McCord will have a direct impact on the outcome of the game. Fail to do so, and Miami may sneak away with a victory.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones looks to pass downfield Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Turnovers have become one of the most significant problems for the Colts this season, and Daniel Jones has been at the center of those struggles.

Jones has struggled mightily protecting the football, with his mistakes putting additional pressure on an offense that has already had difficulty finding the end zone. He enters Week 10 with 10 interceptions through nine games, giving him one of the highest totals among NFL quarterbacks. Even more concerning is the frequency with which those mistakes have occurred. Jones has thrown an interception in eight of his nine appearances this season, including each of his last four games.

He has also thrown just six touchdown passes during that span, leaving Indianapolis deprived of the efficiency Jones showed he could operate at a season ago. Giving the opposing offense additional possessions will made an already struggling defense's job even more difficult, while the offense has frequently been forced to overcome mistakes that could have been avoided. There are certainly some circumstances working against Jones.

The Colts have dealt with injuries throughout their offensive lineup and have a huge question mark at the wide receiver position. Allen and Downs were important parts of the passing game, particularly in providing Jones with reliable options underneath and in the middle of the field. Adjusting to an entirely different group of receivers could create some communication and timing issues early on.

However, that makes protecting the football even more important. Jones does not need to force difficult throws or attempt to manufacture big plays on every possession. Indianapolis still has Jonathan Taylor available in the backfield, and the Colts should look to lean on their running game to take some pressure off of Jones.

Taking what the defense gives him, avoiding unnecessary risks and being willing to throw the football away when necessary would represent an important step in the right direction.