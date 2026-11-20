The Ravens’ run game is in crisis mode. Schematic and personnel changes are in order, including less Derrick Henry and more of a speed approach on the perimeter

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand more of a speed approach on the perimeter.

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The offensive line is a mess and, if this team was a meritocracy, there would be at least three changes being made on that five-man unit as welltrying to figure out life without MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, taking his lumps in the football world about having string-bean rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane trying to crack on bulldozing edge rusher Khalil Mack on the first play of the game Monday night for a predictable loss for Henry are going to break a five-game slide and restore any semblance of balance and promise to this campaign.

Doyle seems far removed from the heady days of August when he was being proclaimed a “genius” by players and a lot has been asked of him with constantly shuffling quarterbacks and an ever-changing offensive line. Carolina is 27th in run defense Expected Points Added, so another poor showing Sunday and it’s further proof that the problems rest within the Ravens roster.

Three of Doyle’s responses Thursday seemed quite revealing and telling about where his head is as the season slips away and it becomes tougher and tougher to create positive plays and winning scripts, and as his ability to position the team to succeed in the second-half of games getsNov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “We're going to hang the sign that says 'physical, detailed, explosive' and physical's No. 1 there,” Doyle said.

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“And that's us playing fundamentally sound with pad level and coming off the ball with cadence and all those things. I felt like they beat us up physically, and that was just the bottom line.

“There's no sugarcoating that. That's what showed up on tape, and the tape is the truth. So, we have to play better. This will always be a fundamental game.

It will always go back to pad level, get off, being able to utilize technique, being able to communicate, utilize double teams and things like that. That really is what we're working toward, and that's the emphasis. ”s: He was scared to run the ball.

He could have either adopted an uber-jumbo philosophy and gone with multiple tight ends and an extra offensive lineman, and tried to operate that way on the ground or through the air, and instead he thought it was a better idea to have a brand-new quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, drop back 50 times in his debut. Problem is his tackles were getting obliterated. Doyle has some of the wrong defaults and better right them, quickly.

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane attemtps to make a catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety RJ Mickens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “When you look at that kind of defense, the best avenue is generally to go outside of it – at least to start the game – and try to soften those edges,” Doyle said.

“Soften it up, and then you start to create a little more space on the inside. So, that was one where Jak is our most physical blocker in that crack scheme. That's a play that we ran against Atlanta a few weeks back, and it was a successful play.

“So, really, you're trying to attack the defense. You're trying to start the game off with a run and trying to get Derrick out in space, which is something that – as you watch the self-scout – that's something that he does really well. And it just so happens, like Khalil plays out; it gets strung out, and it ends up being a negative play.

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And anytime that happens, you go back to the drawing board, and you say, 'I failed as a play-caller on that play, because I didn't put him in position to have success. He is entirely too cute here. The Ravens are a terrible team running the ball with RBs out of 11 personnel, Brissett wants to be surrounded by TEs and this OL needs all the help it can get in every aspect of play.

Watching this five times, it looks like a show-off way to open the game. It’s awfully naïve. How about "softening it up" with a tight end who has more of a fighting chance? Henry has run 51 times for just 197 yards out of 11 personnel and averaged just 0.86 yards before contact when doing do.

As a team their backs average 3.9/carry doing this . It’s not a strength and with Brissett airdropped into this offense in the middle of the season, with plenty of tight ends available, this is a stretch he can’t be making. Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “That is something that every week during the planning, you're trying to find ways to five-man release it,” Doyle said, “and trying to find ways to make sure the quarterback knows where he's protected. Yet at the same point in time, it's a double-edged sword, because if you release somebody and they bring a pressure, they can dictate where you throw that ball.

So, it's kind of that risk-reward balance that you go through every week.

": Dude just doesn’t understand the assignment and what he is up against here. His line is garbage. Neither tackle was any good in this game, his center is getting shoved around. Doyle told you bad they were outmuscled in the run game; you think they were holding up being walked back into the quarterback.

People around the league were befuddled by 50 dropbacks, period, trying to do so with incorporating as few max-protect concepts as possible in a tight, must-win game under these circumstances shows he doesn’t grasp the hand he’s been dealt. Jason has covered sports professionally for newspapers, websites and broadcast networks since 1996 and have covered the NFL extensively for The Washington Post, CBS Sports and The NFL Network from 2004-2025.