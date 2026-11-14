3 Sneaky QB Prospects the Eagles Should Already Be Eyeing in the 2027 NFL Draft

The Week 10 bye is the perfect time for Eagles GM Howie Roseman to start thinking about some potentially sneaky QB prospect he could target in the 2027 NFL Draf

The Week 10 bye is the perfect time for Eagles GM Howie Roseman to start thinking about some potentially sneaky QB prospect he could target in the 2027 NFL Draft.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectas they take a breather during a much-needed bye in Week 10. Seven consecutive losses following a 2-0 start have sucked the oxygen right out of the room in Philadelphia, and a quiet trade deadline performance further hammered home that there With the halfway point of the 2026 season here, it's time for Eagles fans to start thinking about the future—whether that's.

Also read Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order: Where Dallas Cowboys Stand After Trade Deadline

Some folks are even thinking about the 2027 NFL Draft, where the Eagles' selections will happen earlier than they're used to. That said, drafting a potential quarterback could be on general manager Howie Roseman's radar in April. Questions surround Jalen Hurts's outlook after, and it's safe to say that Joe Milton, Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton have a long way to go toward proving their long-term value.

Even if Hurts makes a full recovery, the Eagles would be wise to start thinking about the future. If Philadelphia wants to use its upcoming first-rounder on another position, there are still at least three sneaky QB prospects Roseman & Co. should consider on Day 2. Hurts's mobility is one aspect that helps make him so great, so no one would be surprised if head coach Nick Sirianni wants his next franchise QB to have a similar trait.

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That's why UCLA's Nico Iamaleava could be on the Eagles' radar once the second round begins. Standing 6'5" and weighing 215 lbs, Iamaleava boasts the size and athleticism that NFL coaches love.

He's displayed a well-rounded game during his time at UCLA and Tennessee, completing 521-of-818 passes for 5,840 passing yards and 38 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while converting 283 carries into 1,078 rushing yards and 11 TDs.in a 17-15 win over Oregon, ending his final collegiate season. That said, medicine has come a long way, and there's no reason to believe that Iamaleava can't be a franchise QB in the NFL one day.

If anything, his season-ending injury might help him fall to the Eagles on Day 2, depending on where they draft. One season after leading the Big Ten in passing yards , yards per completion and passing yards per game en route to third-team honors, it's safe to say Jayden Maiava picked up from where he left off. The USC product currently paces the conference with 198 completions, 2,524 passing yards and 20 TDs through nine starts.

He's thrown for multiple touchdowns in six of his nine appearances, which includes a career-best five-TD game against Louisiana back on Sept. 12. ▫️ 86.5 PFF Short Passing Grade November 12, 2026 Maiava isn't without his flaws, which is why he's a projected second-round pick in most mock drafts.

His play sometimes drifts into sloppy territory when he isn't completely focused, which can lead to turnovers . And, unlike Iamaleava, Maiava isn't a mobile threat, as proven by his averaging 2.4 yards on 173 carries .

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The offensive line has gone through injuries and departures this season, but Sirianni and his coaches know how to protect a quarterback when the pieces are there. If the Eagles can recreate that magic, Maiava is the perfect pocket passer to take advantage of that protection—especially with the weapons he'd have at his disposal . After all, Moore has the release and pocket presence that NFL coaches admire.

His lack of mobility might be a red flag to some, but that's negligible when considering what he can accomplish without his legs being a factor. Moore racked up 39 TDs and 4,491 passing yards in 19 games for the Ducks over the last two seasons, completing 71.4% of passes along the way. He even boasted a 9-0 TD-INT ratio before his current campaign ended, illustrating how efficient he can be.

, only to return to Oregon for another season. That potential doesn't just fizzle away overnight, even if this season hasn't gone as planned. The Eagles could be big winners if they can grab Moore and tap into that potential, and other QB-needy teams passing on him might further motivate him to prove the doubters wrong.

Throw in the fact that Hurts could take him under his wing to get him to use his feet more often, and the Eagles have every reason to take a swing on Moore next spring.