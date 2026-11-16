3 sentenced to combined 39+ years in prison for smuggling firearms to Mexican cartel

Three people were sentenced to a combined 39.5 years in federal prison for their roles in a firearms trafficking conspiracy that smuggled weapons into Mexico for a drug cartel, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Three people were sentenced to a combined 39.5 years in federal prison for their roles in a firearms trafficking conspiracy that smuggled weapons into Mexico for a drug cartel, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Edgar Josue Montelongo-Loera, of Dallas, was sentenced to 15 years. Reymundo Hernandez-Nino, received 12.5 years, and Kenia Lizbeth Montelongo, was sentenced to 12 years. Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses handed down the sentences Tuesday in Del Rio, a news release states. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at Hernandez-Nino’s San Antonio residence in July 2025.

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Authorities recovered 24 firearms, more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition and multiple sets of body armor. Investigators determined the weapons were bound for a Mexican drug cartel, the release states. Montelongo-Loera, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic firearms, the release states. Hernandez-Nino, 41, pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the U.S. and being in possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

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Montelongo, 31, pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the U.S. and sale or transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

“These three sentencings bring to a close a massive case involving ten conspirators who smuggled more than 200 weapons into Mexico,” U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons said. “The weapons being trafficked across the border are in direct support of organized criminal activity. ” Read also: Tire blowout causes rollover crash on Northwest Side; man hospitalized, SAPD says