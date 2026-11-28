3 Scathing Takeaways From Broncos' Black Friday Beatdown in Pittsburgh
This was as bad of a Broncos loss as we've seen in the Bo Nix era.
after being benched earlier this week, and the team used it as motivation to slaughter the Denver Broncos 27-5 at Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday.
What we just witnessed is an abomination. Sure, it was a bad-weather road game in a short week, but this was a game the Broncos needed to win to take advantage of Kansas City's Thanksgiving loss and pull ahead by a full game in the AFC West standings.
However, the 8-3 Broncos still have the tiebreaking lead over the Chiefs in the division. But Denver just got embarrassed by a team in total turmoil on national television. And it wasn't even close. Pittsburgh had the upper hand, and Denver made too many mistakes to overcome.
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