3 Romantic Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video This Valentine's Day

February can often be a dreary month, weather-wise. But fear not, for the most romantic day of the year falls right in the middle of the weekend! Looking for something to watch this Valentine's Day weekend? We've compiled a list of fantastic romance-themed movies, all conveniently available on Prime Video. Whether you prefer classic rom-coms or something a little more unconventional, we've got you covered.

Here are three must-watch movies this weekend, all streaming on Amazon Prime Video:\ **Along Came Polly (2004)** - While undeniably a story about a mundane guy who falls for a vibrant, eccentric woman, the undeniable chemistry between Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston elevates the film. Philip Seymour Hoffman's supporting role as a hilariously awkward former child star adds another layer of comedic brilliance. Though conventional, Along Came Polly hits all the right notes, showcasing the peak talents of both Aniston and Stiller. \ **Past Lives (2023)** - One of the standout films of 2023, Past Lives, beautifully chronicles the lives of two Korean children spanning decades. After forming a deep bond as children, one moves to America, only to reconnect virtually a decade later and ultimately meet again in New York City. By this time, she is married to someone else, forcing them to confront the divergent paths their lives have taken. Past Lives isn't a film about regret; instead, it explores the myriad lives a person could have lived and the bittersweet sense of loss associated with those unrealized possibilities, regardless of whether they would have been better or not. Greta Lee delivers a captivating performance anchoring this poignant and visually stunning film.\ **Carol (2015)** - Many consider Cate Blanchett's performance in Carol to be the pinnacle of her remarkable career. Set in 1950s New York, the film tells the story of a young woman who embarks on a passionate affair with an older, married woman. While the film touches upon the societal constraints surrounding same-sex relationships at the time, it primarily focuses on the profound and undeniable love that blossoms between the two women. Rooney Mara delivers a commendable performance as her partner, but Blanchett's portrayal of a seemingly perfect woman grappling with inner turmoil is simply extraordinary.





