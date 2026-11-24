The Chicago Bulls might be built for backend of back-to-backs. Just as they did earlier this month, the Bulls pulled off a surprising win 24 hours after a tigh

Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis questions a call against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectJust as they did earlier this month, the Bulls pulled off a surprising win 24 hours after a tight OT battle. They first did it on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, one night after taking down the Atlanta Hawks. This time around, it was an unexpectedHow did they do it?

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It was a team-wide effort that saw six players score in double figures and a team-high 19 points by a two-way player. Let's get into what went right for the Bulls to move to 5-12 on the year. Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jordan Hawkins enters the United Center before a game against the Washington Wizards.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tiago Splitter admitted in his pregame chat that he was going to have to handle his minutes a little differently after last night's high-scoring OT battle. Not only did this mean leaning on his bench early, but it meant going even deeper down the line. Jordan Hawkins, who has been seeing some more playing time as of late, was called on to be the sixth man.

Not long after, fellow two-way guard Jaylin Sellers would hear his name called. And that's arguably when the momentum started to shift the most. Cleveland looked like the team with tired legs, as they had no idea what to do with Sellers' sparkplug energy. He would score 9 points in 12 first-half minutes while dishing an impressive 3 assists.

He was a difference-maker in the open floor, and his defensive intensity was immediately felt. Sellers had a great strip steal that led to a dump-off assist to Hawkins on the other end. He was also playing James Harden physically and even forced an offensive foul on Tomas Bryant while switched onto him in the post.

Sellers was playing so well that Splitter rode him from the 2:37 mark of the first quarter to the 2:40 mark of the second quarter. But he isn't the only one who deserves some flowers for the 72-50 lead at halftime.

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"He's a two-way player," Tiago Splitter said after the game. "He can guard James Harden, he's explosive to go to the rim, he can shoot the three. He is part of our future. We love him.

He's still developing, still got stuff that he needs to get better, but obviously he had a great night.

" Hawkins easily had his best game as a Bull. For the Bulls to survive without Norman Powell, they're going to keep needing players to step up from deep. Buddy Hield was that guy on Sunday, and Hawkins was that guy early against the Cavaliers. He went 3-6 from deep in the first half for 12 points in a +23 showing.

Matas Buzelis had his own strong first half for several triples, and Tre Jones also continued his stellar play off the bench. However, the main reason the Bulls were in command early was because of the hustle that Sellers and Hawkins provided off the bench. It was just what they needed in this back-to-back set. Both Hawkins and Sellers would get plenty of second-half run.

The former would go on to sink a few more big-time buckets, ending the night with 19 points on 7-13 shooting. Nov 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For a team on the back end of a back-to-back, it's hard not to be impressed with the Chicago Bulls' overall effort level in this one. Their bench, in particular, stole the show more and more as the night went along. The Bulls finished with an absurd 63 bench points. Of course, a big reason for this was the two players mentioned above.

But the rest of the second unit played their own important role in pulling this one out. Tre Jones was masterful, yet again, earning the closing nod over Josh Giddey. He finished with 16 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds. At one point in the fourth quarter, he even attempted to throw Nic Claxton a lob ... only for it to end up in the basket.

It was that kind of night for the Bulls' bench. Both Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue also provided some solid minutes. Essengue had a pair of buckets early, while Williams had a balanced effort with some good defensive possessions and a couple of quick decisions to help the Bulls get some easy buckets. To be sure, it wasn't necessarily that the starters looked dreadful.

Matas Buzelis had a solid day, as did Buddy Hield, especially in the clutch. But they allowed the Cavaliers to claw back in during the early portion of the third quarter . Cleveland started 7-7 from the field in that frame and went on a 16-4 run.

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Meanwhile, the Bulls' first unit was a mere 1-4 with some bad turnovers. At the end of the day, everyone could see that this bench had the freshest legs, and the Bulls were smart to ride that wave.

"The resilience, the energy, we talk about this the whole time, even the third quarter wasn't great, but we bent and didn't break," Splitter said. "The team was ready to go. The fourth quarter, the starters brought some juice, but Ice was great on defense, and everyone helped in this one.

"Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMake no mistake, the Chicago Bulls did their best to blow things again in the third quarter. It's been a problem for them all season long, and it reared its ugly head again as the Cavaliers bested them 39-21 in the frame.

Chicago shot just 8-22 in the quarter and turned it over five times. Nevertheless, that's why it never hurts to build a 24-point lead. The Cavaliers had a lot of ground to make up and ran out of time. Indeed, they played like a team that didn't feel alive until the second half started.

A tired Bulls shockingly took advantage and bested them in numerous hustle stats. One of the biggest difference-makers was the offensive glass. They struggled in this department during their last meeting, allowing the big and physical Jarrett Allen to feast. This time around, however, the Bulls hauled in 14 OREBs and finished with a 22-10 bump in second-chance points.

Even the turnover department landed in their favor! Cleveland has been very good at limiting their mistakes, forking over only 13.7 a game.

Nevertheless, their transition defense has left a lot to be desired this year, and it came back to bite them in this one. Chicago turned 18 mistakes into 22 more points. Cleveland should be kicking themselves after this one. As well as the Bulls played, this was your classic trap game.

The Cavaliers appeared lackadaisical at times, even recording two technicals on the night. They played like a team that fully expected the game to come to them, and it led to one of the Bulls' better wins of the season. Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago.

A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay.

He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.