3 Realistic Nolan Smith Trade Destinations for Eagles to Consider Before Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away (Nov. 10). The Eagles are in the midst of a disastrous six-game losing streak and are expected to be at least mi

The Eagles could stack future assets by dealing edge rusher Nolan Smith at the NFL trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away .

The Eagles are in the midst of a disastrous six-game losing streak and areKeep an eye on Nolan Smith. High-motor edge rushers are routine targets for teams in need of a boost. The fourth-year pro has tallied 15 tackles, four sacks, and one pass breakup through seven games. Smith racked up 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his first three NFL seasons.

Also read 5 Realistic Mets Starting Pitcher Trade Targets to Bolster Rotation

Roseman has a chance to be aggressive, considering Smith isn't just a rental for contenders. The Eagles picked up his fifth-year option last offseason. That means any team that acquires Smith would have him under contract for 2027, with aQuarterback Josh Allen steals the show in Buffalo, but defense wins championships. The Bills would benefit from improving their defensive line.

They rank 26th in pass rush win rate and 19th in run-stop win rate, Smith has shown he has the speed to get around the edge and crush quarterbacks. The Georgia product has also proven consistent in run defense, regularly shedding blocks to squeeze running lanes. Lining him up alongside game-breakers like Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver would be scary. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been fearless in trades before, knowing that Buffalo's championship window is wide open.

Advertisement

He most recently dealt a second-round pick to acquire wide receiver DJ Moore in March. Making a similar offer for Smith could be enough to seal the deal.. That was the case even before nose tackle DaVon Hamilton suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 8. Jacksonville could go the route of adding to the interior of its line, or shifting Travon Walker inside and adding to the edge.

Smith sticks out as a target in that second scenario. After all, he has recorded more sacks than any Jags player and would be tied for the team lead in tackles for loss . Smith's 18 total pressures would trail only Walker and Josh Hines-Allen . The production speaks for itself.

Acquiring Smith would improve the Jaguars' chances of securing an AFC South title, both in 2026 and 2027. It'd be a move that shows they are all in for a Lombardi Trophy. Jacksonville owns its pick in the first three rounds of the next three NFL drafts, so it can deal a Day 2 pick with little concern. , trading away offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The added draft picks could put them in the market for a young pass rusher like Smith. Indianapolis has posted the league's third-lowest pressure rate and ranks dead last in pass rush win rate . Opposing quarterbacks have had all the time in the world to find the open man.

Advertisement

As a result, the Colts are surrendering the second-highest yards per completion . Not only would Smith serve as an instant upgrade on Indy's defensive line, but he would fit into a potential rebuild. There's still room for him to grow at 25 years old. The Colts are projected to have a combined 18 picks in the 2027 & 2028 NFL Drafts.

Roseman could work his magic to maximize his return. Larry is a loyal Philly sports fan who believes hungry dogs run faster. He has written sports content for BettingPros, Minute Media, and FanSided since graduating from Penn State University in 2020. Larry's work at OnSI is focused on covering the Philadelphia Eagles.