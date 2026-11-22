The Las Vegas Raiders need a big win against an AFC West rival.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for a divisional tilt against the Denver Broncos this Sunday afternoon. It’s the first time the Raiders will see the Broncos this season, a team they dominated for many years until Sean Payton took over as head coach and turned them into a juggernaut.

Also read Raiders Get Major Boost Before Broncos Clash in AFC West Showdown

Wins against Denver have been hard to come by for the Silver and Black in the last few seasons.second career start, and he’ll make it against one of the toughest defenses in the league. While Mendoza will need to make plays, his teammates must be in position to help him succeed. Who do the Raiders need to step up against their divisional foes? Let’s break down a few names who should fill the stat sheet on Sunday.

Jeanty continues to recover from an ankle injury and still has little running room out of the backfield, so his production hasn’t gotten off the ground much post-Week 1. The Broncos have a high-level defense, but they fail to stop the run . For that reason, the Raiders should try to establish the run against Denver.

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It would help Mendoza settle in, and it would prove they’re still in the hunt for the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor waits for the play to start during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Struggling to play up to the contract he was given this offseason, Nailor needs a big game to turn things around. Nailor has only 15 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown this season, and the team hasn’t utilized his speed to the best of its ability. Against a stingy Broncos’ secondary, that could continue to be the case.a dangerous downfield threat.

It would be a welcome sight for Raider Nation if he can finally break out. The way to slow down the Broncos’ offense is to make Bo Nix a passer. That’s where Masses comes in. He hasn’t recorded an interception since the end of September, but he has still played at a high level for a fifth-round rookie.

The Broncos have a few dynamic pass-catchers in their wide receiver room, and Masses will be tasked with slowing them down. Nix hasn’t had much success through the air this season, ranking 22nd in the NFL in QBR. Masses should prevent that number from going any higher.