3 questions every parent should ask before buying an AI toy

It may be the Christmas red flag parents never saw coming. The toy aisle is getting smarter, but that doesn't always make shopping easier.

SALT LAKE CITY — It may be the Christmas red flag parents never saw coming. The toy aisle is getting smarter, but that doesn't always make shopping easier.

Kimmel emphasized that it's important to understand exactly what information an AI toy collects. Some toys might just process conversations in real time. Others could store audio recordings, snapshots or video information depending on how they're designed.

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"When it's no longer playtime, you turn those settings off," she explained. She shared the Miko robot as an example of an AI-powered toy that gives you control of recording settings. When your child is done playing with it, you can turn off the mic and the camera. Data retention is another important aspect to think about.

AI systems often improve their interactions by remembering previous conversations and preferences. That functionality comes with an important question. That goes even beyond what the toy records. It also includes what information the company holds on to and how it's used.

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It's also smart to find out if that information can be deleted.

"If you're looking into an AI toy and it has very vague information about where it's going to store it and how you can delete it, I would be a red flag on that one," Kimmel emphasized. She shared the Ted robot as an example of a toy that clearly explains how parents can access and remove stored information. What is the toy saying back to my child?

Kimmel suggested talking to an AI toy yourself before giving it to a child. You want to understand how it's going to respond to your child. She suggested trying to trip it up. Ask unusual questions.

Give it confusing scenarios. Try to push it outside its intended role.

"Can you get it to talk like an adult? " she asked. "Can you get it to kind of abandon its programming? " Some AI systems behave very differently when they are asked to pretend, role-play or answer unexpected questions.

Testing these situations helps you understand how conversations could unfold when kids inevitably get creative.