Rescuers found five newborn puppies huddled beneath their mother. Two of the puppies survived and are getting stronger every day.

A family of dogs abandoned outside a home in Orange, New Jersey is receiving care after being found tied up with five newborn puppies, according to the Associated Humane Societies.

The Associated Humane Societies said the dogs were discovered Saturday morning after Animal Protection Officers responded to a call about abandoned animals. The Associated Humane Societies said the mother dog may have given birth while left outdoors overnight.

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"Unfortunately one of the puppies was already passed when the officer arrived on the scene. One of them was in critical medical condition shape with a very, very bad injury to her head. Unfortunately that puppy and another have also passed," said Olivia Gonzalez with Newark Associated Humane Societies.

"In the face of the deaths of their siblings were just really really hope that they hold onto their strength and you know, pull through," Gonzalez said.7-year-old boy found safe after missing for more than a week, Philadelphia police sayTheir mother is caring for her babies and is recovering well. The father is safe at the shelter and expected to be available for adoption after Thanksgiving.

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Gonzalez says there are options for people who find themselves overwhelmed by an unexpected litter or an emergency. They should reach out for help instead of leaving an animal in danger.

The Associated Humane Societies is seeking donations to help cover the animals' medical care and ongoing needs and said the dogs "were failed at one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives" and urged the community to support the animals' recovery.7-year-old boy found safe after missing for more than a week, Philadelphia police sayPrinceton doctoral student detained by ICE at Washington, D.C. airport after attending conference