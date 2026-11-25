A psychological shift when you turn 40 doesn't have to be a bad thing.

of heavy emotions. However, these big landmark celebrations can also bring about new perspectives and even mindset shifts. One such birthday is theacceptance of self.

“This can look different for everyone depending on their life circumstances, but a common theme is a growing sense ofDr. Abrishami, Dr. Briggie and Dr. Whaling agree that for many people, turning 40 makes them more aware of the fact that our time in this life is limited.

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“Many people feel a shift when they turn 40, and often become more aware that time is limited, which tends to change what feels worth their energy and attention,” Dr. Abrishami explains. “Milestone birthdays can often trigger psychological shifts because they mark the passage of time in a definitive way,” adds Dr. Briggie.

“Turning 40 in particular can raise questions related toand the finite amount of time we have, and for many people this means both reflecting back on how they’ve lived before 40 and looking ahead to how they want to live after 40. ”“Turning 40 can make that awareness more acute as we watch our parents grow older and notice changes in our own bodies,” she adds.

However, this isn’t something to be afraid of, she states, noting that by the time we turn 40, we’ve “had decades to learn what we need and what makes us happy. ”may help us face the limits of our time with a clearer sense of how we want to spend it, explaining the psychological shift some people describe after turning 40,” she explains.

Knowing what really matters becomes easier after 40 because people have had enough life experience to see which things bring true meaning and which are less important,” she explains.

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“Many find that with age, they are more able to say yes to what fits their value system and let go of things that were obligations,to know what fits with their values and what doesn’t, what feels meaningful and what feels less so,” Dr. Briggie states. “Combine clarified values with having more limited free time due to competing life demands , and people start to focus in on what matters, and quickly.

” Dr. Whaling adds that “mercifully, as we get older, we may find ourselves caring less about what others think and more about what we actually want and deserve. ”And interestingly, she has found that the increased awareness of mortality after 40 can directly help us focus on the things that matter.

“Becoming more aware that our time is finite can give us permission to stop living a life we do not want,” she notes. “We may become more willing to disappoint people when necessary, directing our limited energy toward the people and commitments that matter most.

”“By 40, many of us have lived through enough difficult seasons to recognize that pain and circumstances can change, even when things don’t turn out the way we hoped, and that everything is temporary, which makesAnd interestingly, this is something she has experienced firsthand since turning 40.

“I recently broke both of my arms in a bicycle accident,” she shares. “And even though my body is older… I’ve been struck by how much more resilience and grace I’ve been able to bring to the experience. In part, because I’ve lived through enough to know that difficult things aren’t difficult forever, I’ve survived worse and I will survive worse in the future. ”often gets easier with age, and there’s less feeling a need to explain or apologize.

Saying no frees up time and energy for the things that matter the most. ”“Because of competing time demands and the awareness that time is finite, we’re forced to focus in on what really matters,” she states.

“This often means passing on the opportunities that don’t fit our values. ”and they have a greater interest in relationships they can truly be themselves with,” explains Dr. Abrishami.

“Often, people over 40 will invest in fewer but deeper relationships and have stronger connections as a result. ”“One of the great parts of getting older is that we may become a little more comfortable with who we are and a little more,” explains Dr. Whaling.

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“With decades of experience behind us, we can look back at our younger selves with greater understanding and tenderness… and begin extending that same kindness to who we are today. ”“We may also find ourselves a little less concerned with judging other people’s quirks, interests and choices, and more willing to appreciate people for who they are rather than who we think they ought to be,” she adds.1.

Let your grief and zest for life coexist “You can be deeply grateful to be alive and still grieve the life you once had or thought you’d be having by now,” she says.

“You don’t have to perform gratitude for anyone else’s comfort; let your grief for what is gone or what never was sit at the same table as your love for the life you’re living. ”, not just your goals, and get concrete and write them down,” advises Dr. Briggie.

“Once you have this list, examine whether your behaviors are in line with your stated values, or where things may need to shift. ” That said, it’s important to remain open-minded on your journey to accomplishing these values-based goals.

“Just because you may have more clarity about your values or what’s important to you, this doesn’t mean that exploration stops at 40! ” she states.

“Give yourself permission to From there, you should work on “ your time and energy with your values,” according to Dr. Whaling. To achieve this, she recommends trying an exercise from “Imagine yourself driving a bus, with guilt, fear and old habits as passengers who can ride along and even shout directions… but don’t necessarily get to decide where you’re going,” she explains.

“You can’t control every bump or detour along your route, or the behavior of your passengers, but you can think about where you’d like to go and one step you can safely take in the direction to get you there, even when the passengers are being unruly. ”“One of the things that makes me saddest about aging is seeing people lose their sense that there’s still something to look forward to or the idea that life has offered all it can,” says Dr. Whaling.

“Finding small ways to, whether through shared experiences, contributing to others or receiving support yourself, can help support well-being and help us support our aging. ”