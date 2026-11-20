Baylor stands at 6-4 and is looking to find a huge win over visiting Texas Tech. While the Bears are 1-13 against recent ranked opposition, the Red Raiders have

Oct 19, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders special teams player John Curry is blocked by Baylor Bears special teams player Micah Gifford and Caleb Parker | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connecthas cracked at many times against less talented quarterbacks than DJ Lagway; the Florida transfer just needs to find his groove early on.

The Baylor defense faces a similar archetype of quarterback that BYU had: Thomas Castellanos is a shifty playmaker who likes to be physical. I don't expect the talented Bears defense to get beat the same way in back-to-back weeks.can let plays develop, use his legs when needed, and find his trusted WR1 in Gavin Freeman, he should be able to surpass Castellanos on the statline.

Also read Game Predictions for In-State Rivalry Week 12 Games Lead by Texas Tech vs. Baylor

The Baylor defense will have to have one of its best tackling performances to slow down the explosive Texas Tech offense. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Malcolm Simmons runs past Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Taurean Davis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect "Texas Tech’s approach is a little bit different," head coach Joe Klanderman said.

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"A lot more speed, a lot more shiftiness in the open field. So, the emphasis this week is going to be being great in the open field. ” Good teams have made the Bears miss a lot of tackles, especially in the open field. The Texas Tech speed could be fatal for a defense that has slowly been getting exposed as the season wanes on.

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas Tech is 9-1 with high hopes for playing in the Big 12 championship and beyond. For some reason, the Red Raiders areTexas Tech is my pick to win on Saturday, but they still have to roll out a great performance to get past the Bears in Waco. The Red Raiders have flirted withfor most of the season.

This game has the feel of another game that could potentially shock the Big 12. Bennett is an undergrad student at Baylor University, studying journalism on the sports track. He is from the DFW area and grew up playing and watching sports, which inspired him to pursue sports writing.