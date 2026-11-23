It feels like Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has regularly been mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of seasons. With the Red Sox already sign

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It feels like Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has regularly been mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of seasons.slugger is expected to split time between first base and designated hitter with Willson Contreras. That means Roman Anthony will most likely beOct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Dustin Harris flies out during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthis offseason. While that might be San Diego's top priority, the team's current internal left-field options include Dustin Harris, Samad Taylor, and Gavin Sheets. If the PadresAug 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Seiya Suzuki celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho jogs off the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While Duran has mostly played left field over the last couple of seasons, he also has plenty of experience in center field.

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That could make the's projected starting center fielder going into 2027. The Astros make sense on paper as a potential landing spot for Duran if he'sJustin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team.

While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.