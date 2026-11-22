One of the National League's top starters in recent years could reportedly be on the move this offseason. The San Francisco Giants are 'open to listening to of

Aug 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwould be asking for a "very strong return" in any deal for the three-time All-Star. While there's no guarantee the 30-year-old will beJun 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera throws the ball against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthis offseason.

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As things stand, Chicago's 2027 rotation would likely be led by Justin Steele and Edward Cabrera. Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, and David Peterson are allOct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Truist Park.

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Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectJul 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Grant Taylor delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectJustin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games.

Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.