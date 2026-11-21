Here are three Tar Heels to keep an eye on against Virginia.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect North Carolina is still chasing bowl eligibility after falling to Louisville last week.

They'll hit the road to take on Virginia in a crucial Week 12 matchup, where the Tar Heels will need a complete performance on both sides of the ball to come away with a much-needed win. , particularly in their ability to put pressure on opposing defenses and create opportunities offensively.

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However, there are several matchups to watch for Carolina that could work in their favor if certain players step up. As the Tar Heels look to get back in the win column and achieve bowl eligibility, here are three players to keep an eye on.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect McDonald has been one of the most productive linebackers for the Tar Heels this season, and his performance against the Cavaliers could be vital in North Carolina grabbing their sixth win of the season.

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McDonald has consistently finished around the football and has established himself as a leader in the middle of this Tar Heels defense. His ability to make tackles in space and limit explosive plays from Virginia's offense will be especially important, as North Carolina will hope toNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Virginia has shown a willingness to lean on the rushing attack, which means McDonald will have to step up and be active around the line of scrimmage in order to prevent Virginia from controlling the pace of this game.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp makes the catch against the UConn Huskies in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Carolina's most dependable weapon will need to have a productive game on Saturday, especially with the question surrounding the quarterback position.through the air, getting Shipp involved early and often could be a major priority for this team.

We saw at the end of the Louisville game that, if Travis Burgess does indeed play in this game at all, Shipp seems to be a very reliable target for him and will be a player to watch on this North Carolina offense. Finally, the third and final player to keep an eye on is none other than running back Benjamin Hall.

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Hall has led the Tar Heels' rushing attack and is coming off a very strong performance against Louisville, where he showcased his ability to find the end zone. North Carolina will want to establish the pace at which this game is played, and Hall will be a major factor in the Tar Heels' ability to dictate that. Establishing a run game early will also take some pressure off of the quarterback play, which we know continues to be in question.

Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites.

In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.