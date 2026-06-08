3 people dead after shooting in Canoga Park, officials say

Three people are dead after a shooting in Canoga Park on Sunday, officials said.

Officials say three people, including two children around 10 years old, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Ryan Williams and Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Three people, including two children, are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide shooting in Canoga Park on Sunday, multiple LAPD sources told NBC Los Angeles. The incident, which appears to be domestic, happened in the 8000 block of Owensmouth Avenue, across from Lanark Park, before 7:20 p.m., according to the police department. Sources say the two children are about 10 years old. Details about the third individual were not released.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed a crowd of people surrounding the area blocked off with police tape near the park's baseball field across from the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. Multiple LAPD and Los Angles Fire Department vehicles were also at the scene. Officials say there does not appear to be any threat to the community. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.





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