3 Observations in Seahawks Week 10 Win vs. Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks are kicking their feet back after a 21-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 action inside Allegiant Stadium.

before their bye week, and they did just that. Their matchup against Raiders No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza proved exactly why the Seahawks have the top defense in the league and propelled them to victory.

The Seahawks Are in Trouble if Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gets Hurtcontinued to flex his dominance this season. He added 8 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown to his league-leading total, which puts him on pace to be the first player in league history to have over 2,000 receiving yards in a season. Smith-Njigba was responsible for all but 61 of the team's passing yards, which shows the difference between him and the rest of Seattle's receiving core.

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The Seahawks would greatly benefit from having another receiver to take some attention off of him. Even though Cooper Kupp had a touchdown, it's not enough. Ultimately, the Seahawks still won the game, and they will take it at this point. If he were to miss any time due to injury, it would be season-altering and the offense would struggle mightily.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Luckily for the Seahawks, they have the top defense in the league, and they made Mendoza look like a rookie in Week 10. The Seahawks surrendered just 163 total yards of offense, which will improve their average going into their bye week. The Seahawks sacked Mendoza six times during the afternoon, including two from cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

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As long as the offense can take care of the football and score on a couple of drives throughout the game, the Seahawks will have a chance to be any team in the back half of the season and playoffs. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock runs with the ball in the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Drew Lock is now 3-0 as the Seahawks' starting quarterback this season.

That could spark a debate during the bye week about whether he should be the permanent QB1 over Sam Darnold, who has struggled to take care of the football this season. Darnold's nine interceptions in seven games are an issue that Seattle's offense has been dealing with all year.

Lock has been playing well enough to spark some small whispers of conversation, but his two fumbles today likely will hand the ball back to Darnold when he is healthy and ready to go. There is reason to believe Darnold will be available for Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. If he is, Seattle will have to make a big decision between the two.

Outside of the fumbles, Lock was surgical against the Raiders, but if turnovers are the biggest issue for the quarterback and both of them have struggled in that department, the team might as well stick with the default, which is Darnold. Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.